Colorado vs. Texas Tech: Ticket Prices Take Turn Compared to Other Home Games

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to return home for a Big 12 matchup against the Texas Tech Raiders at Folsom Field. With the game approaching, fans looking to attend in person can currently find tickets starting around $100 on the secondary market.

While that price is not the highest of Colorado’s remaining home games, it is noticeably more expensive than several other matchups on the schedule. That make the Texas Tech game one of the more costly opportunities for fans looking to watch the Buffaloes at Folsom Field this season.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cheapest Texas Tech Tickets Sit At Around $100

For fans looking to get inside Folsom Field, the current secondary market has tickets available around the $100 mark. The Colorado Buffaloes website has tickets ranging from $100 to $303.

TickPick currently lists the Texas Tech game starting at approximately $101, while SeatGeek’s Colorado schedule currently lists the matchup form $109. Prices can change throughout the week as supply and demand shift.

Colorado’s official ticketing site is also offering single-game tickets for the matchup, with the official pricing information provided for the game starting around $131. Fans therefore have multiple options to compare before purchasing.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For comparison, SeatGeek currently lists Colorado’s Oct. 17 matchup against Utah starting at $144, while Kansas State on Oct. 31 starts around $96. The Houston game on Nov. 13 and UCF matchup on Nov. 28 are both considerably cheaper, currently starting around $63 on SeatGeek.

This puts Texas tech in an interesting position. It is more expensive than three of Colorado’s remaining home games, but Utah currently carries an even higher entry price.

Texas Tech Tickets Are More Expensive Than Several Other Home Games

The difference becomes more noticeable when looking at Colorado’s entire remaining home schedule.

According to the current SeatGeek listings, moving forward through the season, Texas Tech is one of the more expensive games with the matchups against Houston and UCF being the most affordable.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are also some obvious factors behind the difference.

Texas Tech enters the matchup as a ranked opponent, giving the game more appeal for fans. The Red Raiders are currently No. 11, and the matchup is scheduled for Saturday evening at Folsom Field. Colorado is also hosting Texas Tech as part of its Homecoming and Stripe Out festivities, which the university has promoted as one of the major themes of the 2026 home schedule.

Those factors can contribute to higher demand and therefore higher resale prices.

What Fans Should Expect to Pay

The cheapest tickets are only part of the market. Prices can rise substantially depending on the section, row and overall location inside Folsom Field.

Fans looking for the most affordable way into the stadium should expect to spend roughly $100 or more based on the current secondary market. Those who want better seating should be prepared to spend considerably more, with resale prices varying based on location and demand.

That also means fans should compare several marketplaces before purchasing. A ticket that appears expensive on one site could be listed for less elsewhere, while fees and all-in pricing can also affect the final cost.

Sep 26, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Members of the Texas Tech Red Raiders sing the school song after the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest takeaway is that Texas Tech is currently one of Colorado’s more expensive home games, but it is not the most expensive. For fans who want to see Colorado take on a ranked Big 12 opponent, the current market suggests they will have to pay a premium compared with several other games on the schedule. With Texas Tech arriving in Boulder undefeated and ranked No. 11, the demand surrounding the matchup could continue to influence prices as the game approaches.

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