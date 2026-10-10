Three Future Opponents to Watch During Colorado's Bye Week

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gets a free scouting look at his next three opponents on Saturday. The important part of this is how closely their games connect to the problems his own team has to fix.

Utah hosts Kansas, Oklahoma State hosts UCF, Kansas State hosts Houston, and Colorado has its bye, all happening in Week 6. The Buffaloes will then welcome Utah on Oct. 17, visit Oklahoma on Oct. 24 and welcome Kansas State on Oct. 31. Houston and UCF also remain on Colorado’s schedule.

Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs with the ball against Iowa State during the second quarter on Sept. 26, 2026, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At 2-3, Colorado averages just 18.6 points and has scored touchdowns on six of 14 red zone trips. Saturday offers fresh evidence of where its offense might find room and what its defense must take away.

What Kansas Can Reveal About Utah

No. 12 Utah hosts Kansas at 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN. Quarterback Devon Dampier leads the Big 12 in passing efficiency, while running back Wayshawn Parker has nine touchdowns, including four receiving scores. Tracking how Utah gets Parker the ball should be an early priority.

The other side provides a useful test, too. Utah allows 84 rushing yards per game, while Kansas averages 254 behind an attack that includes mobile quarterback Isaiah Marshall. Coach Morgan Scalley described Marshall’s physical approach at his Monday news conference.

“He’s not afraid of contact and doesn’t necessarily slide or avoid it,” Scalley said.

Colorado should watch whether Kansas creates running lanes through blocking or Marshall’s escapes, because those require different answers. Defensive coordinator Chris Marve can also study Utah’s response after halftime.

“Iowa State’s kind of the one time where coming out of halftime, I thought, OK, we’re not as clean as we need to be,” Scalley said.

Any repeat would be worth examining, though one uneven half does not establish a weakness.

Where UCF Can Test Oklahoma State

Sep 26, 2026; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) warms up prior to their game West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 18 Oklahoma State hosts UCF at 10 a.m. MT on ESPN2. The Cowboys average 548.3 yards, second nationally, with quarterback Drew Mestemaer directing the offense. Colorado will need to study how UCF pressures him without leaving receivers uncovered downfield.

Ball security gives the Knights another opening. Oklahoma State has committed eight turnovers, while UCF has forced 10. Watching how those mistakes happen could help Colorado identify chances for takeaways, rather than simply hoping the Cowboys give possessions away.

The more obvious concern for Oklahoma State is stopping the run. West Virginia rushed for 335 yards against the Cowboys, whose latest official preview lists 158.8 rushing yards allowed per game, 96th nationally.

“Starts with stopping the run and earning the right to defend the pass,” coach Eric Morris said while previewing UCF.

For Colorado, the question is whether the Knights can keep finding space as drives approach the goal line. Consistent success there would be more useful to the Buffaloes’ struggling red-zone offense than a few long gains between the 20s.

How Houston Challenges Kansas State

Sep 26, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kansas State hosts No. 22 Houston at 1:30 p.m. MT on FOX, offering a look at two future Colorado opponents. The Wildcats lead the nation in passing yards allowed at 106.3 per game and are the only FBS team yet to surrender a sack.

Houston quarterback Conner Weigman has 11 touchdown passes against one interception, and the Cougars lead the nation in third-down conversion rate. Kansas State coach Collin Klein, who coached Weigman at Texas A&M, described why those possessions can be difficult to end.

“He’s kept drives alive and threatens people with his legs,” Klein said Monday.

Colorado defensive end Toby Anene has three sacks, but pressuring Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson requires control as well as speed. Colorado should study whether Houston forces hurried throws while keeping Johnson in the pocket. A sack total alone will not show whether the plan works. Houston coach Willie Fritz explained the challenge: “That’s a lethal combination when a guy can run also as a quarterback.”

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