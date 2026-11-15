Deion Sanders' Fiery Locker Room Speech Surfaces After Colorado's Win

The Colorado Buffaloes proved their 2026 season isn't dead yet, upsetting No. 14 Houston 42-32.

That Nov. 13 victory at Folsom Field watched a flood of emotions. Fans rushed the field, plus Colorado players took to social media to celebrate the win. Coach Deion Sanders showed his emotion through relief and honesty with reporters postgame.

But his most fiery speech went viral after the game, which came inside Colorado's locker room.

'Closed Casket' Speech Goes Viral From Deion Sanders

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders mentioned God multiple times, giving the glory to the man above. Especially with what he described as the outside world attempting to close the casket on his team.

"They was ready to close the casket, but God. They counted us out, but God. They talked about us, but God. They gonna still talk about us, but God," Sanders told his team. "What I love about y'all is that you refused to give up."

Sanders also mentioned how he loved that Folsom Field was still full. All before the epic field rush after taking down one of the Big 12 Conference's best teams.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) scores a touchdown past Houston Cougars defensive back Myles Rowser (21) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The win over Houston delivered new marks for Sanders and the Buffaloes. The Cougars are now the highest ranked team a Sanders-led Buffaloes team has beaten. Colorado previously took down No. 17 TCU in the debut of Coach Prime back in 2023. The Buffaloes then defeated No. 22 Iowa State last season.

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But Colorado delivered its first win over a top 15 team since 2007, when the Buffaloes took down No. 3 Oklahoma during a time both were Big 12 rivals.

Deion Sanders Hands Fans, Team Their Roses

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders raved about the energy from both his team and the fans who sat inside Folsom Field postgame with reporters.

"Overall, God they're resilient. I told you guys there's no quit in them within the vicinity of this team," Sanders said first about his team.

But Sanders praised one aspect of the Buffaloes fan base that showed up during the game. With Sanders painting the picture that those fans block out outside noise.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) reacts following the win against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm really, really thankful that the young fan base don't listen to the foolishness. They don't go online and go back-and-forth with an idiot who's never been in the stadium. Because they come here and it was wonderful with the way they took over the field at the conclusion of the game. It was like we just won the Super Bowl," Sanders said.

Sanders continued with: "I'm proud of them and I'm happy because kids are in the stands supporting. Kids love kids regardless of what some may write, tweet, post or say on your wonderful news station. This fan base is un-darn believable."

Colorado moved to 4-6 overall, keeping the Buffaloes alive to still make a bowl game. The Buffaloes just needs to defeat Cincinnati and UCF, the latter the final home opponent, to finish 6-6 and be considered for a bowl game. As Sanders mentioned, the casket never closed on the Buffaloes.

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