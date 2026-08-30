Chris Marve Pulls Back Curtain on Calling Colorado's Defense From the Sideline

A coaching booth offers coordinators one of the clearest views of the stadium, some separation from the sideline traffic, and a room to process the next call. Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve is choosing the opposite. He will call the Buffaloes’ defense from the sideline when Colorado faces Georgia Tech on Thursday, and his explanation tilted towards research rather than instinct.

“So if we zoom out, kind of look at the macro, there was a study done in terms of a success rate of a defense or offense if the play caller’s in the booth or on the field. And what that study demonstrated was that it’s negligible. So it’s based on the individual, where they are,” Marve said. “In my career, I would say 80 to 85 percent of the time I’ve been on the field. And the times that I was in the booth, I was knocking coffee over, so I need to be down on the field.”

Deion Sanders promoted Chris Marve in February after former defensive coordinator Robert Livingston left for the Denver Broncos. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

The choice fits most of Marve’s career. He coordinated Virginia Tech’s defense from 2022 through 2024, and his 2023 unit finished among the top 20 nationally in total defense while tying for 10th in the country with 39 sacks.

In 2025, Marve stepped away from college coaching to intern with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams and visit college programs, then joined Colorado’s head coach Deion Sanders’ staff as linebackers coach. Sanders uprooted him in February after former defensive coordinator Robert Livingston left for a defensive pass game coordinator role with the Denver Broncos.

Why the Sideline Matters Against Georgia Tech

Marve inherited a defense that allowed 425.7 yards per game last season, the most in the Big 12, and his first test is an offense built to punish late communication. Georgia Tech ran the ball 47 times for 320 yards in its 27-20 win at Folson Field 12 months ago, and Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key still wants his offense on the ground behind Michigan transfer running back Justice Haynes.

Handling that begins with getting the call in and getting everyone lined up, which is what assistant linebackers coach Andre’ Hart named as the priority when reporters asked him about the matchup.

Andre’ Hart says elite communication is the key against Georgia Tech | Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer

“Elite communication and smooth operations,” Hart said. “They have a great running game; they do a lot with their formations and their systems there. So elite communication and smooth operations.”

Chris Marve Still Coaches the Linebackers

The wrinkle in Marve’s setup is that he did not hand off his position group when he took the coordinator job. He runs the defense and still coaches the linebacker room built around Bowling Green transfer linebacker Gideon Lampron, Texas transfer linebacker Lional Lefau, and New Mexico State transfer linebacker Tyler Martinez. Sanders has said he has three pros in the room. Calling the game from upstairs would separate Marve from the players he teaches every day.

The scheme has already taken hold. Cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis credited Marve with building the defense around what his players do so well rather than forcing them into a system, and safety Ben Finneseth said the repetition has reached the point where the calls no longer occupy the players' attention.

Brent Key’s offense ran 47 times for 320 yards against Colorado last season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Coming from Coach Marve, it’s establishing our identity - being fast and relentless and playing very physical,” Lampron said. “That’s the way he wants us to play.”

The numbers and scheme explain part of the choice. Marve’s strongest reason was more personal.

“But, man, on the serious note, what I enjoy and what I think is necessary in particular for the linebacker position is I have to look those guys in the eyes,” Marve said. “I have to see what they see. I have to be able to talk to them in a way that I understand what they’re feeling.”

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