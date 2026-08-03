Colorado Transfer Cree Thomas Sharpened by NFL Star Before Buffaloes Debut
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The Colorado Buffaloes present incoming defenders who are already winning over their coaches.
Cornerback Cree Thomas emerged as one of the newer prized transfer portal additions via coach Deion Sanders. The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish defender also is driving rave reviews from defensive coordinator Chris Marve.
But Colorado fans will become energized in finding out which NFL star Thomas linked up with to become sharpened ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Cree Thomas Linked up with Perennial Pro Bowl Cornerback
Thomas didn't need to drift far in learning from one of the best defensive backs in the game.
He went viral for linking up with Denver Broncos All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II.
Surtain is fresh off appearing in his first career AFC title game, but fell to eventual conference champ the New England Patriots. The 26-year-old still delivered his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance by breaking up 12 passes.
Surtain is lauded across the league for his fundamentally sound and aggressive coverage skills. His sticky coverage allowed him to surrender only 33 passes his side for 305 yards and just one touchdown. He surrendered one touchdown his side against the Buffalo Bills, but his Broncos eliminated the AFC favorites 33-30 in round two of the playoffs (Denver had a bye by clinching the AFC's top seed).
Offseason Work Shows Seriousness of Cree Thomas
Here's why fans of the Buffaloes should feel energized to see Thomas honing his skills this offseason with Surtain.
Thomas can enter Boulder having learned Surtain's dominance in press man coverage. The Broncos star is among the league's best at turning to precise hand placement to jam up an opposing wide receiver. Surtain additionally shows tremendous foot balance at the line of scrimmage to win the press battle and rattle a receiver's releases.
The Broncos veteran brings a high football IQ too. He first became molded by his famed Pro Bowl father Patrick Surtain Sr. The younger Surtain later interacted with Coach Prime himself in later years. But he also soaked in learning how to play defense at a high level while getting coached by Nick Saban at Alabama.
Lastly, Thomas can pick the brain of Surtain on how he plays without panic. Surtain is among the best at staying calm in the moment and still displays the perfect timing to go after the football.
Thomas can now come back and give Marve a potential press man option for his 4-2-5 defensive scheme. The time spent with Surtain could give Marve his own new shutdown cornerback.
When Cree Thomas will be Needed the Most
Thomas no doubt can set the tone early in the season opener against Georgia Tech. But he's likely going to be needed in run support more, as the Yellow Jackets prefer to pound teams with the football.
He'll then likely tangle with Coy Eakin of the reigning Big 12 champion Texas Tech Red Raiders, who's fresh off catching 48 passes for 637 yards and six touchdowns. Eakin leads a younger receiving core.
But Nov. 7 against Arizona State brings forth a familiar face to Sanders and Colorado: Former wideout Omarion Miller, who's expected to lead coach Kenny Dillingham's air attack.
Nevertheless, Thomas will face his share of Air Raid and run-based offenses. He could owe Surtain a thank you card or even dinner if Thomas breaks into an All-Big 12 performer this fall.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna