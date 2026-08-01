Every Colorado Buffaloes Football Starting Job Up for Grabs This Season

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spent the offseason rebuilding his roster almost from scratch, and that has left the Buffaloes with a long list of questions as fall camp approaches. Colorado is trying to turn a 3-9 season into something better in 2026, but that only happens if the Buffs improve in the areas that hurt them most a year ago.

Offensive Tackle is Unsettled

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most obvious battle starts on the edge of the offensive line, where Colorado is trying to sort out who will protect the quarterback and stabilize a unit that changed a lot in one offseason. Georgia transfer Bo Hughley and Rutgers transfer Taj White look like early favorites, but neither spot is locked down.

Returners Phillip Houston and Larry Johnson III are still in the mix, and that should keep the competition alive deep into camp. The Buffs brought in several experienced linemen, but new pieces do not always turn into a finished product right away.

Colorado finished last season at 38.4 percent on third down, which ranked 84th nationally, and the offensive line was a big part of why drives stalled too often.

Running Back Could Rotate

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back may be the most versatile battle on the roster because Brennan Marion’s new Go-Go offense is built to use multiple backs. That means the room is competitive, but it also means there may be snaps for several players if they earn them.

Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor return with a chance to hold off Alabama transfer Richard Young and Sacramento State transfers Damian Henderson and JaQuail Smith. All five have enough talent to matter this season, which makes the room one of the more interesting ones on the team.

The difference here is fit. Marion’s scheme should create opportunities, but the players who can handle pass protection and stay consistent will probably get the biggest share of work. Colorado averaged only 3.5 yards per rushing attempt and 5.00 yards per play overall, so there is a clear need for backs who can be more explosive and more reliable in traffic.

Quarterback Still Draws Attention

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Redshirt freshman Julian Lewis is the expected starter, but Colorado has not treated the quarterback job like something that is already decided. Utah transfer Isaac Wilson is in the room to apply pressure, and the staff wants that competition to continue into camp.

Lewis enters the season with the weight that comes with being the face of the offense, and that is a lot for a young quarterback. He has the talent, but the staff still needs to see how he handles the full load of a starting role in a new system.

Wilson gives Colorado a real alternative if the staff wants to push the battle longer. That alone makes this one of the most watched position groups on the team.

Nickelback is a Real Fight

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The nickel spot may be the most crowded defensive job on the roster. Tennessee transfer Boo Carter and true freshman Preston Ashley are the names drawing the most attention, but junior college additions Donavon Stephens and Drew Molinari are also in the conversation.

This is a significant spot because Colorado needs someone who can cover, tackle and help disguise pressure. The Buffs have been trying to improve their overall defensive efficiency, and a reliable nickelback would go a long way toward helping that happen.

If someone separates here, it could settle a lot of issues in the secondary. If not, Colorado may spend much of camp trying to figure out the best combination.

Linebacker Remains Crowded

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Liona Lefau (18) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Inside linebacker is another room where the battle is still far from over. Four-star freshman Carson Crawford enters with upside, but he is not walking into a clear path to a starting job.

The competition includes experienced portal additions such as Liona Lefau, Tyler Martinez and Gideon Lampron, all of whom bring a different kind of value. That gives Colorado depth, but it also means the staff has to sort out who handles the biggest roles against Big 12 run games.

Marve’s defense will lean heavily on this group, so the players who can communicate cleanly and defend the run will matter early.

Defensive Front Still Needs Answers

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; General view during the spring game between members of the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s defensive line and edge spots are also unresolved. Quency Wiggins, Santana Hopper and Lamont Lester Jr. are among the players fighting for bigger roles, and the staff is still trying to identify who can create consistent pressure.

That matters because Colorado simply has to do a better job creating havoc. The Buffs were not disruptive enough last season, and that made everything behind the line harder.

If the front can win more snaps, the rest of the defense has a better chance to function. If it cannot, the problems from 2025 could show up again.

Why This Matters

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes have the talent to look much better in 2026, but talent alone will not solve the season. The open jobs across the roster mean fall camp is going to shape the team fast, and Colorado cannot afford to wait too long for answers.

That is what makes these battles so important. The Buffs are not only looking for starters but are looking for players who can help turn a rebuilt roster into a team that can actually become more efficient and more competitive in the areas that cost them games last season.

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