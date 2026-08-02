Colorado Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve Praises Top Cornerback's Work Ethic

One of the breakout stars for the Colorado Buffaloes this offseason has been Notre Dame Fighting Irish transfer cornerback Cree Thomas. In the spring, his work ethic and leadership caught the eyes of coaches, and now they’re doing the same ahead of fall camp.

In an interview with Thee Pregame Network, Colorado defensive coordinator Chris Marve commented on the work Thomas has put in during the lead-up to fall camp. It is a testament to the breakout season he may have in 2026.

Chris Marve’s comments on Cree Thomas

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In recent weeks, with fall camp on the horizon, Colorado’s players have had time off from practice. Some players have chosen to get work in outside of that bubble, with Thomas being one of them. According to Marve, he’s been in the building just as much as he would be during the season, setting a standard for the rest of his position group.

“I’ve joked with Cree, saying we need to get him an office up here, with how much I’ve seen him in the building,” Marve said. “That’s the standard. How often can you be in the building trying to soak up information? If you’re really trying to grow, then you need to be around the dudes who are going to water you.”

Marve isn’t the only one pointing out the work that Thomas has done, as even coach Deion Sanders publicly noted him as a standout in spring practice.

Deion Sanders’s spring praise of Cree Thomas

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) talks with his father Deion Sanders during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Sanders’s April 7 press conference, he credited Thomas as his No. 1 cornerback to that point in the spring season.

“Cree is that guy. He’s that number one guy right now,” Sanders said. “He studies, he prepares, but he’s just a good young man, he’s what this program is about and I love what I’m seeing from him.”

Given the high standard Sanders sets for his cornerbacks as one of the best to ever play the position, this type of praise going to a redshirt freshman like Thomas caught the attention of many. Colorado also has six upperclassmen in the cornerback room, so it’s a group that has experience in preparation.

For Sanders to point to Thomas’s preparedness as outstanding, it speaks volumes about how ahead of the game he is for his relative experience.

Why Cree Thomas was a transfer portal steal

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas was listed as just a three-star transfer in the 2026 portal class by 247Sports. He notched one tackle and one pass breakup in three games for the Fighting Irish in 2025. But despite his lack of experience, that three-star rating was still low for the type of player Colorado is getting in Thomas.

His talent has already proven Colorado’s investment to be worthwhile, but the other factor that makes him a steal is his eligibility. As a redshirt freshman, Thomas can contribute to Colorado’s defense for up to the next four seasons. With how ahead of the curve he is already, he could be a long-standing star for Coach Prime and company, a type of player that has become increasingly rare these days.

If Thomas actually proves to be all that his coaches are saying he is this season, Colorado may have its next great cornerback on hand.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.