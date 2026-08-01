Chris Marve Names Colorado Transfer Turning Heads With Offseason Preparation

There's no summer rest for college football recruits and transfers, especially for those signed to the Colorado Buffaloes, as they aim to shed the memories of a 3-9 season.

Coach Deion Sanders and incoming defensive coordinator Chris Marve have a new crop of defenders aiming to change the culture in Boulder. The latter coach, though, pulled back the curtain on how one prized new addition prepared for the summer, which involved turning to a notable app to prepare for fall camp.

How Prized Colorado Addition is Preparing for Fall Camp

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marve hopped on the "Pregame Show" podcast to gleam about one of Colorado's prized additions.

Former Bowling Green and Dayton linebacker Gideon Lampron is already impressing Marve with how he's preparing for college football. But this had nothing to do with being inside the weight room or focusing on agility work.

"Gideon actually reached out to me and wanted to get on Zoom to talk through some plays," Marve said.

So Lampron and Marve fired up the popular video meeting app to dissect Colorado's defensive scheme. Which Marve says shows the linebacker's desire to prepare for his next college chapter and ensure he's ready to hit the ground running once the Buffaloes report to fall camp.

"That smells of a guy who really wants to be excellent at his craft. And we talk about it defensively, that's one of our standards. We want to operate with excellence and maximizing your internal inputs so you can maximize your external potential for impact. That's what I see from him," Marve said.

Why Zoom Meetings Can Propel Incoming Colorado Defender

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That interactive connection can do more wonders for Lampron than many think.

While most defenders prefer to be physically inside defensive meetings absorbing the scheme, Lampron chose not to wait until August. The talent from Keystone High in LaGrange, Ohio, clearly wants to know the intricacies and linguistics before setting foot on the grass at Folsom Field.

This approach shows how cerebral Lampron desires to be for the Colorado defense. The 6-0, 220-pounder wants to know the system before breaking out of the huddle. Plus, he clearly wants to gain the upper hand in knowing what an offense is doing presnap and calling the adjustment.

Colorado gains immense help here in this regard. The Buffaloes have lacked a true cerebral linebacker in the era of Coach Prime. Defense also hasn't dominated under Sanders regardless if the Buffaloes operated in the Big 12 or Pac-12. Colorado's lone dominating defender was Travis Hunter, who also starred on the offensive side as fans recall.

But Lampron's Zoom approach shows a clear desire for wanting to stay on top of Colorado's defensive playbook. This is a sign he doesn't want to be that lost newcomer searching for immediate answers when he's running team drills.

Chances Gideon Lampron Starts for Colorado

Sep 20, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Keyjuan Brown (22) runs the ball against Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Gideon Lampron (4) during the first quarter at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker rises as one of the more open positions this fall. Battles will ensue in all likelihood.

Lampron joins another key transfer in Tyler Martinez in going after one of the two available linebacker spots. Martinez comes over via New Mexico State, bringing his own Group of Five background to Boulder.

But Liona Lefau rises as another major transfer who comes over from Texas. Lefau earns his own chance to lead the linebacker room.

What's certain is that this time, Colorado's linebackers will be veteran-led and likely more cerebral when Lampron gets on the field.

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