Colorado Transfer Naeten Mitchell Sounds Off on Buffaloes' Mentality

Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Naeten Mitchell revealed his excitement for his new team while at Big 12 Media Days. In an interview with DNVR Buffs, Mitchell spoke about Colorado's mentality heading into 2026.

The Buffaloes added over 40 new transfers before the season, and the new-look Colorado team has an opportunity to surprise in the regular season.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"A lot of these guys have a chip on their shoulder. It's different when you've been through something, a lot of people have told you no or they care about your size, or things of that nature. There's a lot of guys out there that have a big chip on their shoulder, and I think we brought a lot of guys in that do have that chip on their shoulder, and they're working really hard to play in this season. I'm just excited," Mitchell told DNVR Buffs.

Naeten Mitchell on the type of guys CU got in the portal this offseason:



"A lot of these guys have a chip on their shoulder...



I'm just excited because there a lot of guys that are under the wraps and it's gonna be a big year for them." pic.twitter.com/iNBNtOg3nZ — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) July 7, 2026

Colorado Buffaloes Key Transfers

The Colorado Buffaloes had one of the country’s most active transfer classes of 2026. As the team lost veterans, the influx of new guys provides hope for the program and fans as they look to have a successful season.

Quarterback Isaac Wilson, formerly Utah

Running back Damian Henderson II, formerly Sacramento State

Running back Jaquail Smith, formerly Sacramento State

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. formerly Texas

Tackle Bo Hughley, formerly Georgia

Guard Jayvon McFadden, formerly Ohio State

Defensive back Naeten Mitchell, formerly New Mexico State

Safety Boo Carter, formerly Tennessee

Linebacker Liona Lefau, formerly Texas

Sep 7, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) warms up against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The transfer additions on the offensive line will be huge for the Buffaloes as they’ll offer more experienced protection for expected starting quarterback Julian Lewis. Looking at this offense as a whole, the experience from transfers will only benefit the team as the players will have to adjust and learn Brennan Marion’s Go-Go offense. With the creativity and aggression that comes from a Go-Go offense, running backs like Henderson and Smith could become exceptional assets to this group.

The transfer portal is one of the hottest and most controversial topics in college sports right now. Some people are all for athletes transferring wherever they want and some are very much against it.

Valid arguments are made all the time. Many coaches, players, and fans say that the current transfer portal disrupts team chemistry and rosters. Morally, some believe that it is diminishing the importance of long-term commitments and can lead to more tampering issues.

When it comes to Colorado football, the transfer portal might end up being on the Buffaloes’ side.

There have been clear success stories including former college quarterbacks Fernando Mendoza, Jayden Daniels, and Joe Burrow who immensely benefitted from the ability to transfer. Even Notre Dame as a program succeeded with two transfer quarterbacks two years in a row with Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman.

Former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders can even be used as an example of how useful the transfer portal can be. It can catapult players into the attention they need to get the eyes of NFL coaches and general managers directly on them.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines as his team takes on the ASU Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes are broadening their horizons to national outreach. In the past Deion Sanders had predominantly stuck to recruiting from his home state of Florida and local talent close to Boulder.

This time around, the Buffaloes are receiving great additions mainly from the South, Midwest, and West Coast which will bring in players who have experienced all different styles of coaching. Of course only time will tell how this season will go but with the amount of transfer players and the possible chips on their shoulders, they have the potential to be perfect matches with Coach Prime.

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