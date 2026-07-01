Deion Sanders Gives Most Promising Health Update Yet

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders missed a majority of the 2025 offseason after a bladder cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery, but "Coach Prime" is back and seemingly better than ever heading into 2026.

The two offseasons have had different feels, and more optimism surrounds the Buffaloes before the fall. Rebuilding after losing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders was never expected to be easy, but Colorado was not expecting a 3-9 finish, either.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Coach Prime" has made some key changes, like hiring offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and promoting defensive coordinator Chris Marve, and the improvement of his health might be the key difference for Colorado in 2026.

Deion Sanders 'Cancer-Free'

Sanders recently told Associated Press reporter Arnie Melendrez Stapleton that he considers himself "cancer-free" and feels like his old self.

"I was fighting. I was walking out on the property with a bag of blood and also urine and trying to get back. But this expedited the process. Last year at this time, I was in a whole different place, and I'm just thankful," Sanders told Melendrez Stapleton.

Sanders revealed his initial diagnosis in a press conference in July of 2025, and a year later, the Buffs coach is confident in his recovery. Sanders was forced to miss multiple events on Colorado's campus in the spring of 2025, and his recovery certainly and understandably took attention away the Buffaloes.

However, the team's struggles were too deep to be fixed in one offseason or in one fall, and "Coach Prime" has since brought in new pieces to the program. Not only does Colorado have two new coordinators in Marion and Marve, but Sanders also promoted director of player personnel Darius Darden-Box who has been making a difference on the recruiting trail.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting, Transfer Portal Success

Colorado has overhauled the roster multiple times in the Deion Sanders era, but the changes made in 2026 seem to be some of the most promising yet.

Perhaps the biggest win of the offseason, though, was retaining quarterback Julian Lewis. Colorado had a revolving door of quarterbacks in 2025, but Lewis' return to Boulder gives Sanders and company some hope at the quarterback position.

The Buffs did lose star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton as well as wide receiver Omarion Miller, to name a few of Colorado's portal losses. However, the program did add potential impact transfers in wide receiver Danny Scudero, linebacker Gideon Lampron, and a group of defensive backs and defensive lineman as well.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, Colorado currently has the No. 4-ranked recruiting class in the Big 12 thanks in part to Darden-Box. The positive energy around the Buffaloes program can be felt on the recruiting trail as prospects are eager to play for Sanders, Marion, and Marve.

Headlining recruits in the class of 2027 currently committed to the Buffs include four-star quarterback Andre Adams, four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, and four-star safety Gabe Jenkins.

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