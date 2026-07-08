Deion Sanders Admits Big Mistake Made at Colorado Last Season

Colorado coach Deion Sanders isn’t known for second-guessing himself publicly, which made his latest comments at the 2026 Big 12 Media Days stand out. As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for a pivotal 2026 season, the head coach acknowledged a key misstep that helped derail last fall.

Deion Sanders admits misstep

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Speaking in Frisco, Texas, Sanders took ownership of Colorado’s instability at quarterback after Shedeur Sanders moved on to the NFL.

“I made a big mistake, man,” Sanders said during an ESPN appearance. “You got to understand it. I’ve coached my son my whole entire life. So everything was like, compared to that. It’s hard to get.”

He went a step further later, saying the experience changed how he views the position altogether.

“That’s why they make the most money in the NFL and college NILs as well. But I never had that thought process until a season ago," said Sanders.

The point of his comments was clear. Colorado never settled into a rhythm at quarterback in 2025, and the lack of stability played a major role in a 3-9 season that never really found its footing. Sanders did not spend much time breaking down every decision that led there, but his message was unmistakable that the Buffs need more from that spot than they got a year ago.

Revolving door under center

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado’s quarterback room became a weekly storyline last season, and not for the right reasons. Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter started nine games, freshman Julian “JuJu” Lewis made two starts as an 18-year-old, and Ryan Staub also saw the field. The constant changes made it difficult for the offense to build any real momentum, and that showed up in stalled drives and missed chances.

Of that group, only Lewis remains in the mix, and he enters 2026 as the likely starter. The former five-star recruit has the talent to become the long-term answer, but the next step is about production and command of the offense. Colorado is counting on a full offseason to help him settle into the role.

Pressure on Julian 'JuJu' Lewis

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis enters the spotlight with both opportunity and pressure. He is the leading candidate to win the job, but the competition around him has not gone away. Utah transfer Isaac Wilson adds experience to the room, while freshman Kaneal Sweetwyne brings another layer of talent and upside.

Sweetwyne even became part of the conversation earlier this year when teammates picked him ahead of Lewis in a player-led intrasquad draft. Whether that was meant as motivation or just a simple team exercise, it raised eyebrows and added another layer to the discussion about Lewis’ leadership presence.

When asked about it at media days, Lewis kept his answer short.

“Next question,” he said. “That’s just what they did. I didn’t pick.”

That response fit the moment. Lewis is still young, still developing and still working to establish himself as the face of the offense.

Patience from Deion Sanders

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sanders has made it clear that patience will be part of the plan with Lewis. He praised the quarterback’s offseason growth but said the staff has to let him develop naturally instead of expecting immediate perfection.

“Let him come in, let him grow into that and just let him play the game,” Sanders said. “Allow Brendan (Marion) to do what he does.”

That was one of the more memorable moments from Sanders’ appearance, as he referred to his new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, as “Brendan." The larger point was clear, however, as Colorado is trying to move away from the short-term scramble of 2025 and build something more stable around its young quarterback.

Why 2026 matters for Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The schedule will provide a quick test as Colorado opens the season at Georgia Tech on Sept. 3, and that game will offer an early look at whether the changes on offense and in the locker room are taking shape.

If Lewis grows into the job and the leadership issues are truly behind them, the Buffaloes could look far more stable than they did a year ago. Sanders’ public comments acknowledge a mistake but also signal that Colorado understands just how much the quarterback position really matters.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.