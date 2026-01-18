Colorado Continues Transfer Portal Reload With Major SEC Commit

The Colorado Buffaloes’ transfer portal push continues to gain momentum, and the latest wave of additions may be one of the most impactful yet. Over the past several weeks, Colorado has added a slew of new transfers, including five newcomers on Saturday alone, headlined by Alabama transfer running back Richard Young.

Young arrives in Boulder as one of the most intriguing offensive additions of the offseason. The 6-foot, 220-pound back was ranked as the No. 4 running back nationally in the 2023 On3 Industry Rankings coming out of high school, giving the Buffaloes a former blue-chip prospect with proven SEC experience and upside.

Former Five-Star Talent Arrives in Boulder

During his time at Alabama, Young appeared in 15 games for the Crimson Tide, totaling 234 rushing yards and five touchdowns. While the stat sheet numbers don’t jump off the page, flashes of elite ability were evident, most notably on a 62-yard run against Missouri that showcased his blend of size, burst, and speed.

Now, Young heads west with two years of eligibility remaining and an opportunity for a fresh start in an offense that could better accentuate his strengths.

The Buffaloes were left searching for answers at running back following the departure of Dallan Hayden, who played a significant role in Colorado’s offense last season. Since the arrival of Deion Sanders, consistency in the running game has been elusive, often placing added pressure on the passing attack.

But adding an SEC-caliber running back like Young signals a clear intent to change that narrative. His physical running style and pedigree give Colorado a back capable of contributing immediately, while also raising the overall talent level in the room.

The Fit Within Brennan Marion’s Go-Go Offense

Young’s arrival also sparks intrigue when viewed through the lens of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s scheme, one that thrives on multiplicity, tempo, and forcing defenses to defend the entire width of the field. That system places a premium on running backs who can handle downhill carries while remaining effective in space.

At 220 pounds, Young brings the power element needed to punish defenses between the tackles, but his high school profile and flashes at Alabama suggest he can do more than just grind out tough yards. In a scheme that often creates advantageous numbers and unconventional alignments, Young’s combination of size and athleticism could unlock new dimensions for Colorado’s ground game.

If the Buffaloes can establish a more reliable rushing attack in 2026, it would not only help control games but also alleviate pressure on the offensive line and quarterback position, something CU has been striving for since Sanders took over in Boulder.

From Portal Exits to a Top-20 Incoming Class

Colorado’s offseason story began with a familiar theme of heavy transfer portal departures. Early in the cycle, the Buffaloes saw a significant number of exits, raising questions about depth and roster stability. However, over the past several weeks, that narrative has shifted dramatically.

The Buffaloes have now filled more than 40 of those roster openings with incoming transfers, flipping turnover into opportunity. The influx of talent has been substantial enough that the Buffaloes now rank No. 19 in the country for incoming transfers, according to 247Sports.

Within the Big 12, only Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Arizona State sit ahead of Colorado in the transfer rankings. For a program that just finished its season 3-9, that positioning underscores how aggressively — and effectively — the Buffaloes have attacked the transfer portal.

With additions like Richard Young leading the way, Colorado’s roster overhaul is no longer just about replacing numbers. It’s about upgrading talent, addressing key needs, and building a more balanced team capable of competing weekly in the Big 12.

If the Buffaloes can carry this portal momentum into a productive spring and continue to solidify key roles early, they should enter the 2026 season with a renewed sense of confidence.

