Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes likely just found their starting center.

With former starting center Zarian McGill now looking to fulfill his NFL dreams, Colorado landed a commitment from Houston Cougars transfer Demetrius Hunter on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Max Olson. Hunter has 25 career starts at center under his belt and is the new favorite to line up in the middle of coach Deion Sanders' revamped offensive line.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Listed at 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds, Hunter is a former four-star prospect (per 247Sports) who spent his first four college seasons at Houston. In 2024, he didn't allow any sacks or quarterback hits in 345 pass-blocking opportunities.

Hunter joins the Buffs with one season of eligibility remaining and is Colorado's 34th transfer portal addition.

Examining Colorado's Revamped Offensive Line

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado's unexpected loss of star left tackle Jordan Seaton certainly stings, but new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion still has ample talent up front. Other offensive linemen to join the Buffs via the transfer portal include Bo Hughley (Georgia), Jose Soto (Sacramento State), Jayven Richardson (Missouri) and Taj White (Rutgers).

Experienced returners Larry Johnson III, Andre Roye Jr., Mana Taimani and Yahya Attia are all expected to return. It's currently unclear whether multi-year Buffs Kareem Harden and Phillip Houston will have the ability to return.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Hunter's two full seasons as a Power Four starter make him Colorado's projected top option at center, where he'll work closely with quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Marion.

The veteran center's willingness to block up the field and push defenders around should make him an instant standout in Marion's fast-paced "Go-Go" offense.

“Obviously you have to be explosive and strong, but linemen are transitioning now to where they’re moving like receivers or defensive backs,” Hunter said soon while starring at West-Orange Stark High School, per the Beaumont Enterprise. “That means I have to put in a lot of footwork to make sure I can match that speed.”

Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits

As of this writing, "Coach Prime" has landed 34 transfer portal commitments.