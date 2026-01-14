Why Demetrius Hunter Could Become An Instant Starter For Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes
The Colorado Buffaloes likely just found their starting center.
With former starting center Zarian McGill now looking to fulfill his NFL dreams, Colorado landed a commitment from Houston Cougars transfer Demetrius Hunter on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Max Olson. Hunter has 25 career starts at center under his belt and is the new favorite to line up in the middle of coach Deion Sanders' revamped offensive line.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 310 pounds, Hunter is a former four-star prospect (per 247Sports) who spent his first four college seasons at Houston. In 2024, he didn't allow any sacks or quarterback hits in 345 pass-blocking opportunities.
Hunter joins the Buffs with one season of eligibility remaining and is Colorado's 34th transfer portal addition.
Examining Colorado's Revamped Offensive Line
Colorado's unexpected loss of star left tackle Jordan Seaton certainly stings, but new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion still has ample talent up front. Other offensive linemen to join the Buffs via the transfer portal include Bo Hughley (Georgia), Jose Soto (Sacramento State), Jayven Richardson (Missouri) and Taj White (Rutgers).
Experienced returners Larry Johnson III, Andre Roye Jr., Mana Taimani and Yahya Attia are all expected to return. It's currently unclear whether multi-year Buffs Kareem Harden and Phillip Houston will have the ability to return.
Hunter's two full seasons as a Power Four starter make him Colorado's projected top option at center, where he'll work closely with quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis and Marion.
The veteran center's willingness to block up the field and push defenders around should make him an instant standout in Marion's fast-paced "Go-Go" offense.
“Obviously you have to be explosive and strong, but linemen are transitioning now to where they’re moving like receivers or defensive backs,” Hunter said soon while starring at West-Orange Stark High School, per the Beaumont Enterprise. “That means I have to put in a lot of footwork to make sure I can match that speed.”
Colorado Buffaloes' Transfer Portal Commits
As of this writing, "Coach Prime" has landed 34 transfer portal commitments.
- Wide Receiver Kam Perry (Miami of Ohio)
- Running Back Damian Henderson II (Sacramento State)
- EDGE Yamil Talib (Charlotte)
- EDGE Lamont Lester Jr. (Monmouth)
- Running Back Jaquail Smith (Sacramento State)
- Wide Receiver Danny Scudero (San Jose State)
- EDGE Balansama Kamara (Albany)
- Defensive Lineman Dylan Manuel (Appalachian State)
- Safety Naeten Mitchell (New Mexico State)
- EDGE Toby Anene (North Dakota State)
- EDGE Manny Ezeogu (James Madison)
- Defensive Tackle Tyler Moore (Coastal Carolina)
- Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper (Tulane)
- Linebacker Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green)
- Linebacker Tyler Martinez (New Mexico State)
- Cornerback Justin Eaglin (James Madison)
- Cornerback Cree Thomas (Notre Dame)
- Offensive Lineman Taj White (Rutgers)
- Wide Receiver Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State)
- Quarterback Isaac Wilson (Utah)
- Offensive Tackle Jayven Richardson (Missouri)
- Linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas)
- Placekicker Josh McCormick (Grambling State)
- Defensive End Vili Taufatofua (San Jose State)
- Offensive Lineman Jose Soto (Sacramento State)
- Defensive Lineman Ezra Christensen (New Mexico State)
- Tight End Fisher Clements (Northern Colorado)
- Safety Boo Carter (Tennessee)
- Defensive Lineman Sedrick Smith (Maryland)
- Linebacker Randon Fontenette (Vanderbilt)
- Safety Emory Floyd (Appalachian State)
- Offensive Lineman Bo Hughley (Georgia)
- Wide Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas)
- Offensive Lineman Demerius Hunter (Houston)
