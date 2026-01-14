Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes have been active in the transfer portal this offseason. They have 32 incoming transfers and 37 transfer departing so far this offseason, per 247Sports.

On Tuesday, former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore committed to Colorado and instantly became one of the Buffaloes' highest-rated transfers.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Buffs are ranked as having the No. 18 transfer portal class in 2026, according to On3. Here is the top 10, as of Tuesday, Jan. 13:

1. Texas Tech Red Raiders

2. Indiana Hoosiers

3. Texas A&M Aggies

4. Louisville Cardinals

5. Virginia Tech Hokies

6. Houston Cougars

7. Ole Miss Rebels

8. Florida Gators

9. Arkansas Razorbacks

10. Mississippi State Bulldogs

There are two Big 12 teams in the top 10 in Texas Tech and Houston, both of which Colorado will face in 2026. Colorado is also behind other conference opponents, the West Virginia Mountaineers and BYU Cougars.

Atop the rankings for the best transfer class in the entire country is Texas Tech.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Cole Wisniewski (5) and linebacker David Bailey (31) react after a defensive play against the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The reigning Big 12 champions got a taste of the College Football Playoff this season, but fell in the quarterfinals to the Oregon Ducks. They are looking for more next season and are putting their money where their mouth is by attacking the portal hard. The Red Raiders biggest portal addition to this point is five-star transfer and former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Texas Tech has six four-star transfers, and the Red Raiders are going to continue to be a tough out in the Big 12 as they will attempt to defend their conference crown.

Colorado's Incoming Transfers

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Boo Carter (23) returns a punt against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Colorado currently has 31 incoming transfers for the 2026 season. The highest rated of these transfer per 247Sports is former Tennessee Volunteers safety Boo Carter. Carter is rated as a four-star transfer.

Out of the other 30 transfers Coach Deion Sanders has coming into the program, 29 of them are rated as three-stars.

Colorado's Outgoing Transfers

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the flip side of this are the outgoing transfers. The Buffaloes had maybe the biggest loss to the portal out of anyone in the country to this point with the news that offensive tackle Jordan Seaton would be entering the portal. 247Sports rates Seaton aș a five-star transfer.

Seaton had been with the Buffaloes since his freshman year in 2024. In 2024, he was named a Freshman All-American and in 2025 he earned his way to being named Second-team All-Big 12.

They are also losing four-star transfer wide receiver Omarion Miller.

Deion's History of Transfers

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to pass the ball in the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has been extra aggressive in the transfer portal since taking over as Colorado coach in 2023. The Buffaloes have consistently been a school with the most year to year turnover through the portal, especially for a program that hasn't undergone a head coaching change since “Coach Prime” was hired in 2023.

The most famous transfers Colorado has had since then were quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. These two were a big part of Colorado's resurgence as a football program in their nine-win 2024 season and are now both in the NFL.