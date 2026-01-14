Colorado Buffaloes Updated Transfer Portal Rankings
The Colorado Buffaloes have been active in the transfer portal this offseason. They have 32 incoming transfers and 37 transfer departing so far this offseason, per 247Sports.
On Tuesday, former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore committed to Colorado and instantly became one of the Buffaloes' highest-rated transfers.
2026 Transfer Portal Rankings
The Buffs are ranked as having the No. 18 transfer portal class in 2026, according to On3. Here is the top 10, as of Tuesday, Jan. 13:
1. Texas Tech Red Raiders
2. Indiana Hoosiers
3. Texas A&M Aggies
4. Louisville Cardinals
5. Virginia Tech Hokies
6. Houston Cougars
7. Ole Miss Rebels
8. Florida Gators
9. Arkansas Razorbacks
10. Mississippi State Bulldogs
There are two Big 12 teams in the top 10 in Texas Tech and Houston, both of which Colorado will face in 2026. Colorado is also behind other conference opponents, the West Virginia Mountaineers and BYU Cougars.
Atop the rankings for the best transfer class in the entire country is Texas Tech.
The reigning Big 12 champions got a taste of the College Football Playoff this season, but fell in the quarterfinals to the Oregon Ducks. They are looking for more next season and are putting their money where their mouth is by attacking the portal hard. The Red Raiders biggest portal addition to this point is five-star transfer and former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby.
Texas Tech has six four-star transfers, and the Red Raiders are going to continue to be a tough out in the Big 12 as they will attempt to defend their conference crown.
Colorado's Incoming Transfers
Colorado currently has 31 incoming transfers for the 2026 season. The highest rated of these transfer per 247Sports is former Tennessee Volunteers safety Boo Carter. Carter is rated as a four-star transfer.
Out of the other 30 transfers Coach Deion Sanders has coming into the program, 29 of them are rated as three-stars.
MORE: Questions Surrounding DJ McKinney’s Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Quarterback Recruit To Backup Julian Lewis
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Colorado's Outgoing Transfers
On the flip side of this are the outgoing transfers. The Buffaloes had maybe the biggest loss to the portal out of anyone in the country to this point with the news that offensive tackle Jordan Seaton would be entering the portal. 247Sports rates Seaton aș a five-star transfer.
Seaton had been with the Buffaloes since his freshman year in 2024. In 2024, he was named a Freshman All-American and in 2025 he earned his way to being named Second-team All-Big 12.
They are also losing four-star transfer wide receiver Omarion Miller.
Deion's History of Transfers
Deion Sanders has been extra aggressive in the transfer portal since taking over as Colorado coach in 2023. The Buffaloes have consistently been a school with the most year to year turnover through the portal, especially for a program that hasn't undergone a head coaching change since “Coach Prime” was hired in 2023.
The most famous transfers Colorado has had since then were quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. These two were a big part of Colorado's resurgence as a football program in their nine-win 2024 season and are now both in the NFL.
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1