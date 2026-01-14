Jordan Seaton Transfer Portal Could Lead Him To Big-Time Programs

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been productive, but Monday night brought a setback when star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal. It marked another loss in a string of young players departing from the program this offseason.

Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have watched several young players leave for bigger programs as the rebuild continues. Among them, Seaton stands out as the most significant, quickly becoming the headline of Colorado’s offseason departures.

With Seaton’s departure from the Buffaloes, he immediately becomes the highest-ranked player available in the transfer portal. After a 3-9 season and more than half the roster entering the transfer portal, retaining Seaton was always going to be an uphill battle.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now on the open market, Seaton is expected to attract significant interest nationwide. Several programs could engage in a bidding war for an immediate-impact anchor on the offensive line through NIL opportunities and a clear path to playing time.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Texas Longhorns and Oregon Ducks are two schools to watch closely.

Seaton’s recruitment is shaping up to be one of the offseason’s biggest portal storylines, with contenders expected to push hard for his commitment. For Colorado, it’s another reminder of how difficult it is to hold onto elite young talent in the middle of a full rebuild under Sanders.

MORE: Questions Surrounding DJ McKinney’s Transfer Portal Decision

MORE: Most Underrated Transfer Portal Addition For Colorado, Deion Sanders

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Land Elite Quarterback Recruit To Backup Julian Lewis

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Where Could Jordan Seaton Make the Biggest Impact?

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With both the Longhorns and Ducks showing strong interest in Jordan Seaton, it’s clear he’ll have plenty of suitors. According to 247Sports, he’s the No. 4 overall player available in this year’s transfer portal.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has done a solid job adding talent through the portal, but Texas might be the perfect fit for Seaton. If he joins the Longhorns, there’s a real chance they could field the best offenses in the country.

Coach Steve Sarkisian could turn Seaton and Trevor Goosby into two future top-10 NFL draft picks.

With that kind of protection, quarterback Arch Manning would be set to throw to both Ryan Wingo and Auburn transfer Cam Coleman. The Longhorns are shaping up to be one of the most dangerous offenses in college football, which makes targeting Seaton a logical move.

Landing him could be the last piece Texas needs to become a true offensive powerhouse. With Seaton on the line, Manning and the Longhorns would have a real shot at running over defenses all season.

Jordan Seaton’s Departure Deals Colorado a Major Setback

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes’ rebuild under Sanders hasn’t gone exactly to plan, and losing a player as talented as Seaton makes it even tougher. He was one of the few players most loyal to Sanders, a Travis Hunter-type talent who could have been a cornerstone for the program.

The fact that he could leave for a program like Texas or Oregon makes the sting of his departure even sharper. Seaton’s decision is understandable, given the circumstances and the program's 3-9 season.

He likely couldn’t pass up the NIL opportunities and exposure, especially with his projection as a top NFL Draft pick next year.

Sanders and his staff had counted on Seaton to protect quarterback Julian Lewis, and now that plan will have to change. Seaton’s presence was key to developing Lewis and anchoring the offensive line.

His exit also highlights the challenges Colorado faces in retaining elite talent amid the transfer portal and growing NIL pressures.

Now, Sanders will need to rely on younger players and new additions to step up faster than expected. Seaton’s departure leaves a major hole on the line and forces the Buffaloes to rethink one of the most critical pieces of their rebuild.

Finding a replacement won’t be easy, and the path to stability on offense just got a lot steeper.