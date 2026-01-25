Colorado Finds New Emphasis in Transfer Portal Strategy

Heading into year three under Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, it remains to be seen if the portal can lead to consistent success for the Buffaloes. In 2023 Sanders went 4-8, 2024 was a strong showing with a 9-4 record, and in 2025 the Buffaloes took a step back with a 3-9 finish.

Sanders has changed his approach through emphasizing production and fit in the Buffaloes program. He also is open to recruiting from any conference as long as production and potential are showcased on tape.

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) holds Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Roster Turnover

In 2023 when Sanders arrived in Boulder, he brought many of his players from Jackson State with him to start building from the ground up and to reset the culture of the Buffaloes.

Sanders' first season was not what Colorado hoped for, but after development from the roster and some additions through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting 2024 turned into a success as the Buffaloes finished 9-4.

Following the 2024 season, key contributors from Colorado like Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback Sheduer Sanders declared for the NFL Draft, leaving huge holes on the roster.

In 2025, Colorado added several transfer portal prospects, but the Buffaloes could not get the same production out of the quarterback position or out of the wide receiver position offensively.

The defense also took a step back, mainly defending the run, and at times struggled to cover the other team’s elite receivers without a lockdown corner.

The Transfer Portal and Long-Term Success

However, in 2024 Colorado brought in quarterback Julian Lewis and after his 2025 season he proved to be the best option and will enter 2026 as the starting quarterback. This is a situation that shows high school recruiting can still have value at the premium positions, but the proper development is needed as well as great talent around these players.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Different Approach in 2026

After seeing the way his first three seasons turned out in 2026, coach Sanders has taken a new approach heading into 2026.

Sanders brought in former Sacramento State coach Brennan Marion to be the offensive coordinator and implement an offense that maximizes players strengths mainly attacking open space. In modern college football there is no one size fits all offense, but tailoring it to the players and allowing them to make plays is a great way to start.

On defense with third year defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, there is a similar philosophy. Livingston prioritizes a week-to-week game plan and allows his best players to make plays on the ball to create turnovers and advantageous matchups.

As a result, the Buffaloes targeted experience and production in the transfer portal, even if it came from players in Group of Five conferences or even the FCS level.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Future

The offseason heading into 2026 is a very important one with a new offense being implemented as well as the defense needing to take a step forward. Lewis leading the offense as the starting quarterback will have a huge part in the offensive output.

Sanders understands that with the inconsistent success many will come and go from the program, but developing players will help to set the culture with returners able to help set the standard for incoming players.

Adding the pieces that fit the scheme from the transfer portal can help to get the roster closer to the ultimate goal of winning a Big 12 title and hopefully a College Football Playoff berth.