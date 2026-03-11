Donna Kelce Sets the Record Straight on Viral Home Renovations

Forgot the nixed Maxx Crosby trade or Bam Adebayo's 83-point game—the most important story in sports right now is Donna Kelce's home renovation.

For those who don't spend all day scrolling X for work, TMZ inadvertently ignited a firestorm of jokes over the weekend when it reported that Mama Kelce is in the midst of "remodeling her modest Florida home," a completely normal piece of news that was, for some reason, positioned as this gossipy, hush-hush, exclusive item. That inherently funny dissonance then soon inspired one giant comedy bit for the chronically online, as NFL fans and Swifties alike flooded X (formerly Twitter) with wisecracks about the least headline-y headline of the week.

Travis and Jason Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is in the middle of a home renovation ... TMZ has learned.



Read more: https://t.co/4KursdUOlk pic.twitter.com/FsAv2tPWyz — TMZ (@TMZ) March 8, 2026

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Travis Kelce, Donna's son, said that he "didn't even know she was doing these things."

"If she needed a guy to come screw some door hinges in, she could've just called me, but I guess she's doing a big, massive renovation," the Chiefs tight end joked.

Well, we finally got the full scoop on the big reno, and straight from the horse's mouth. The legend herself set the record straight when she called into her sons's New Heights podcast for an episode released Wednesday.

"It's so stupid!" Mama Kelce said of the hullabaloo, lightheartedly, of course. "[TMZ] probably pulled a permit because [the contractors are] coming on Monday to put my windows and doors in."

Kelce clarified that all she is doing is replacing 16 windows in her window-filled Florida home—not some massive remodel, like TMZ's social graphic might have you assume (though, to be fair, the article does explicitly say that Kelce hired a company "to replace nine windows and six doors at the home.")

"This year, it got so cold down here. It was in the 30s. And I literally had sweat coming down the windows and pools of water in my living room because it couldn't handle it," she continued. "These are cheap windows that were put in 20 years ago. ... And I'm like, I'm not doing this again."

The renovation company will "be here for three days [starting March 16], and they're putting windows in. That's it. Period."

"I'm doing something so that I can save money on heating and air conditioning, and to keep my windows from sweating," she went on. "That's as simple as it is!"

Still, Donna admitted that she is getting a kick out of all the jokes.

"I find it so funny. Aren't there terrible things happening in the world right now?" she asked, to which Jason immediately (and probably wisely) cut her off.

"Oh, and tell Travis I'm so happy he's going back. I'm thrilled for another year," she concluded, referring to the tight end's decision to return for a 14th NFL season.

O.K, so we know her feelings on that, too! Two birds, one stone.

Watch that whole segment below, starting around 7:00 :

The best Donna Kelce home renovation jokes

When I tell you that everyone got in on the bit here ... I really do mean everyone. Below, I've curated for you a smattering of the very best Donna Kelce home renovation jokes, all of which were hand-selected to illustrate not just how widespread this bit is, but also how it has infiltrated a variety of fandoms and industries. Please enjoy.

she had a marvelous time renovating everything pic.twitter.com/KnHfZj9hfz — bethany ❤️‍🔥 (@corneliastagain) March 10, 2026

when meryl streep gets an oscar for playing donna kelce is the film about her renovations- — stop talking dirty to me(ghan) (@babyouremyqueen) March 9, 2026

My sources are telling me that Travis had actually planned to retire this offseason, but felt obligated to return in order to help cover the growing financial burdens of his mothers extensive home renovations. https://t.co/zZfowgnljo — one dozen rats at a keyboard (@PanasonicDX4500) March 9, 2026

Congrats to Donna Kelce on remodeling her modest Florida home! pic.twitter.com/4k6ScsKYDo — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) March 9, 2026

Oil falls back below $100; Donna Kelce home renovation not expected to impact global supply — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) March 9, 2026

how will this impact the donna kelce home renovation https://t.co/Z9rdcRFf2y — jess (@enchantedjess13) March 9, 2026

When my kids ask me about Donna Kelce’s 2026 home renovation pic.twitter.com/GrvSM2ur7H https://t.co/WVD4WxMT1g — Novig (@Novig) March 9, 2026

Everything we know so far about Donna Kelce’s home renovation; a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Tac7JZzR4s — kenna, PhD (@uvltraviolent) March 9, 2026

🚨 Spotify has started a countdown for Donna Kelce's home renovation. pic.twitter.com/SjCTl0lvIA — PEPPERS (@WHITEH0TPEPPERS) March 9, 2026

Second biggest Kelce news this week. pic.twitter.com/4K73uh1StV — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 11, 2026

he’s keeping the ipad close for updates on donna kelce home renovation pic.twitter.com/mLFoM13Fm4 — chargot #1 (@ahsinysiny) March 9, 2026

