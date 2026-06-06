Colorado Buffaloes Trending for SEC Recruiting Target

All is currently quiet on the recruiting front for the Colorado Buffaloes in June. Colorado missed out on landing four-star defensive tackle Khyren Haywood and hasn't landed a commit since four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray chose the Buffaloes on May 25.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes coaching staff are hosting multiple recruits for the remainder of June, including one who's now trending towards becoming commit No. 10 for the 2027 class, while turning down some SEC options in the process.

Colorado Trending for Three-Star SEC Target With Nearly 30 Offers

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Signs are pointing that Tupelo, Mississippi, three-star running back Kylan Bobo is shutting his process down soon, and that Colorado will be the victorious team in the end.

Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals placed the Buffaloes as the new favorite to win over the ultra-productive running back, especially after doing some digging around for information about Bobo's recruitment.

"One source familiar with the recruitment believes this one is Colorado’s to lose," Simmons wrote.

Colorado still needs to seal Bobo's recruitment between now and his projected June 12 visit, though. But Simmons added that the Buffaloes "have built significant momentum" for Bobo.

Even 247Sports is projecting Sanders and Colorado claiming this win. This becomes huge for the Buffaloes for multiple reasons, starting with the SEC schools that went after Bobo.

Who Colorado Can Beat on the SEC Side for Kylan Bobo

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bobo stars in SEC country as a 1,700-yard rusher. Fittingly, he rose as a recruiting target for multiple suitors in that conference.

Arkansas surfaced as one scholarship opportunity. The 5-11 back, though, has one of the College Football Playoff teams from last year offering him, too.

Ole Miss represents a local opportunity for Bobo. The Rebels themselves have created their own recruiting heater in landing multiple four-stars for the 2027 class. The CFP semifinalist appears to be moving on just fine without former coach Lane Kiffin, who bolted for rival LSU before the postseason began.

A Razorbacks team now led by former Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield and Ole Miss rise as Colorado's biggest challengers for Bobo. His other prominent offers are from Colorado's Big 12 rival, Oklahoma State, a pair of Big Ten representatives in Purdue and Minnesota, plus another playoff team in Tulane.

Yet, Bobo looks more like a Buffaloes fit in taking a deeper dive.

Colorado Adds Perfect Running Back for New System

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado addressed the trenches in a great way, even despite missing on landing Haywood. Kelly-Murray boosts the offense down the road with his decision.

But the all-new "Go-Go" offense that new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion brings to Boulder needs a speedy power back. Bobo presents just that.

The incoming senior explodes through holes like a torpedo. He thrives in a zone blocking scheme at his high school and can zig-zag around defenders. Marion and the offensive coaches, though, likely will love his versatility as Bobo can catch out of the backfield.

But his biggest strength is Bobo showing a strong second burst once he reaches the second level of the defense. The "Go-Go" needs a back who can threaten to break off long scampers while allowing the zone blocks to develop. Bobo brings the patience and productivity to become a future No. 1 back for Colorado should the Buffaloes close this recruitment fast.

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