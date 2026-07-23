Three Colorado Buffaloes Recruits Who Are Better Than Their Rankings

The Colorado Buffaloes’ 2027 recruiting class is built on hidden gems. The bulk of their commitments are from players who were highly productive in high school but have flown under the radar on the recruiting trail.

This same approach of selecting newcomers based on production over potential has brought success to names like Curt Cignetti in recent years. While coach Deion Sanders and the Buffs aren’t projected to see that type of success in the coming campaign, it all starts somewhere. Here’s a look at three Colorado commits who are better than their rankings indicate in the 2027 class.

Running Back Kylan Bobo

Tupelo's Kylan Bobo (29) carries for yardage as Brandon's Reece Quinn (41) closes in during play in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Tupelo won 36-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bobo has flown under the radar largely due to the fact that he didn’t emerge as a star until his junior season. He’s listed as a three-star recruit by all of the major recruiting sites, but his 2025 breakout campaign was one of epic proportions.

Bobo rushed for a whopping 1,726 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding 108 yards and a touchdown through the air that season, according to MaxPreps. He did this on account of his muscular 5-11, 194-pound frame paired with his top-notch recognition and speed.

He has the ability to identify gaps quickly and burst into open space, making him a walking big play. Colorado found a stud for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s running back-heavy ‘Go-Go’ offense, and once Bobo debuts in it, he’ll prove why he’s better than his star rating.

Defensive Lineman Kenny Fairley

The Buffaloes’ interior defensive line has seen its fair share of struggles in the Coach Prime Era. Primarily, those struggles have come in their efforts against opposing run games. The Buffs have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in their conference in two of Sanders’s three years at the helm of the program.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fairley may be the answer to those struggles. Although he’s only listed as a three-star recruit by all of the major recruiting sites, he racked up 68 tackles, 22 of which were unassisted, while 20.5 were for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2025, according to MaxPreps.

He’s one of Colorado’s strongest recruiting additions in the class, as he’s already maxed out his bench press at 405 pounds ahead of his senior season of high school. That strength will allow him to compete early as a Big 12 run-stopper, and he can quickly become a mainstay on the Buffs’ defensive line.

Linebacker Ba’Roc Willis

Moody's Ba’roc Willis (7) celebrates a defensive stop during the AHSAA Class 5A state championship game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. Moody lead Vigor 18-0 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Willis is also listed as just a three-star recruit by all of the major recruiting services despite being one of the most productive high school stars to commit to Colorado in the class. He’s dominated for the Moody High School Blue Devils over the last two seasons.

The reason for his dominance has been his versatility. He’s proven his ability to get after the quarterback, as well as his ability to be an anchoring mike linebacker.

His sophomore campaign was when he was used primarily as an edge rusher. That season, he tallied 95 tackles, 59 solo tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, 38 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, according to MaxPreps.

Then, he shifted to mike linebacker for his junior campaign, finding just as much success. He tallied 125 tackles, 86 solo tackles, 23 tackles for loss, nine sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a pass breakup, according to MaxPreps.

He’ll be an elite Swiss Army Knife for defensive coordinator Chris Marve and will likely emerge as a much better player than his rating indicates before long.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.