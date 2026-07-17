Deion Sanders' Most Underrated Commits in Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class

The Colorado Buffaloes’ recruiting success has its fair share of headliners, but it's underrated gems that are what truly make or break a great class. The Buffaloes brought in a number of recruits who displayed excellent production in high school, but have fallen down recruiting boards for other reasons.

Here’s a look at five underrated commitments in the Buffaloes’ 2027 recruiting class who could shape the future of the program.

1. Linebacker Ba’Roc Willis

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Willis is listed as a three-star recruit by all of the major recruiting sites, but he has been arguably Colorado’s most productive recruit at the high school level. As a junior, he was a game wrecker, tallying 125 total tackles, 86 of which were unassisted, 23 were for loss, as well as nine sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles, according to MaxPreps. That highly productive season came just one year removed from his 17-sack campaign in 2024.

Willis possesses a strong frame at 6-4, 220 pounds, and by all evidence, he could be coach Deion Sanders’s answer to the pass rush after several years of struggle on that front.

2. Running back Kylan Bobo

Tupelo's Kylan Bobo (29) maneuvers past Brandon's defensive line during play in Brandon, Miss., Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. Tupelo won 36-15. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bobo is essentially Willis’s counterpart on the offensive side. He’s flown under the radar as a three-star recruit by all of the major recruiting sites despite immense production. As a junior at Tupelo High School in Tupelo, Mississippi, he racked up 1,726 yards and a whopping 28 touchdowns on 197 carries. He averaged six yards per carry as Tupelo’s workhorse back, according to MaxPreps. Now, he looks to bring the same production to Boulder.

He plays behind his blockers well, quickly identifying gaps and possessing the burst necessary to capitalize on them. With the impressive offensive line that the Buffs have built in the 2027 class, Colorado is a match made in Heaven for Bobo.

3. Defensive Lineman Kenny Fairley

Fairley is the most powerful player in Colorado’s 2027 class, and by the time he arrives in Boulder, he’ll be a machine on the interior defensive line. He is also rated as a three-star recruit by all of the major recruiting sites despite racking up 68 tackles, 22 of which were unassisted, 20.5 were for loss, 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles, per MaxPreps.

The production isn’t even Fairley’s calling card, though, as his physical traits are what set him apart. At 6-0, 270 pounds, Fairley has a recorded one-rep max of 405 pounds on the bench press, according to his X account. He’ll only get stronger after getting in the Buffs’ weight room, making his future one of the brightest on this list.

4. Cornerback Prince Washington

Washington is the lowest-rated player on this list by all three of the major recruiting sites, as they each list him in the bottom three of Colorado’s commitments. Despite that, he was still a very solid high school player and he possesses a high ceiling. He is a sound player in both man and zone coverage, and at 6-1, 180 pounds, he’ll match up well with Big 12 receivers when he arrives in Boulder.

Washington has battled injuries, but if he can bounce back well for his senior year and remain healthy with the Buffs, he could prove the doubters wrong in Coach Prime’s system.

5. Linebacker Jahmiere Daniels-Portis

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels-Portis is another highly productive linebacker who may be the anchor of Colorado’s defense in the future. He is also listed as a three-star recruit by every major recruiting site, though he’s near the top of Colorado’s three-star commitments.

He was a tackling machine in high school who has also proven himself in zone coverage. His 6-1, 205-pound frame leaves room for improvement to compete at the Big 12 level. With the proper development, he could emerge as a much better player than his ratings indicate.

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