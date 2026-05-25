Colorado Trending for Four-Star Receiver Recruit Kelly-Murray

The Colorado Buffaloes are refusing to let their foot off the gas pedal on the recruiting trail.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders have eight hard commits, but could add a ninth on Memorial Day 2026. Four-star wide receiver and one-time South Carolina commit Jaiden Kelly-Murray is currently trending towards choosing the Buffaloes.

When Jaiden Kelly-Murray Announces Decision

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

Kelly-Murray will be flanked by family members and close friends on the holiday, as the talent from Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, will announce his college choice between Colorado, Wake Forest, Illinois and Virginia Tech.

Except Kelly-Murray has trended toward Colorado in the past two days. Kelly-Murray fired off the signal to Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals that the Buffaloes were on him the hardest.

"Nobody has been recruiting me like Colorado the last few weeks,” Kelly-Murray said to Simmons before verbally committing. “They have really picked it up since I opened things back up."

He would be more than just a brand-new four-star addition for Sanders. But he'll become the first prized pickup for one notable incoming Colorado assistant coach.

Brennan Marion Would Win for Colorado Buffaloes

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly-Murray can rise as the first new wideout addition for Marion in his Boulder arrival.

The new offensive coordinator would add the perfect target for his "Go-Go" offense. Kelly-Murray destroys defenses as a true YAC (Yards After Catch) wideout. The 5-10 wideout executed seven catches that stretched 30 yards or more during his 2025 campaign at Summerville High.

But Kelly-Murray was equally explosive in his sophomore year. He broke off eight catches that surpassed 30 yards or higher, and ended with a 1,202-yard season.

Marion previously toyed with defenses at UNLV through Ricky White, who became his last 1,000-yard receiver. He's unleashed speed even before White via Xavier Worthy at Texas and Jordan Addison during his Pittsburgh run.

Kelly-Murray excels as more than a screen pass option. He attacks defenses vertically and can blow the top off defenses. He's perfect for this "Go-Go" system that Marion lures to the Rocky Mountains if he chooses Colorado.

Recruiting Impact of Jaiden Kelly-Murray if Colorado Wins

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado already entered the holiday scorching hot on the recruiting trail. And were fresh off producing two Sunday recruiting wins: Landing four-star offensive tackle Li'Marcus Jones of Brentwood Academy in Tennessee, then unranked cornerback but Houston cornerback target Prince Washington of Lamar High.

But Colorado can reel in its highest-ranked non-quarterback skill position weapon through Kelly-Murray. He owns a 91 score via On3/Rivals, placing him slightly behind fellow four-star quarterback Andre Adams.

Yet Kelly-Murray ranks higher than Colorado's previous best-ranked verbal commit, Jones, on 247Sports. Kelly-Murray holds a 0.9065 score through the outlet (the blindside protector Jones holds a 90 rating). This makes the wideout Colorado's highest-ranked hard commit for 247.

Ex-Alabama linebacker commit from Pell City Ba'Roc Willis kicked off the stunning recruiting blitz by committing to Colorado last Monday. Then four-star safety Gabe Jenkins from Pittsburgh and three-star cornerback Will Rasmussen of Orem, Utah, followed nearly 24 hours after Willis. Junior College defensive tackle Malachi Brown was another Memorial Day weekend win, though he counts as a 2026 addition.

Kelly-Murray's arrival would elevate the number of 2027 commits to nine before the month of June in the Rocky Mountains.

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