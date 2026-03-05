The Two Biggest Strengths for Colorado Heading Into Next Season

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have done a solid job adding players through the transfer portal and recruiting in preparation for the 2026 season.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

With spring practices underway, it is time to look at two important strengths for Colorado and how they help the roster.

Wide Receiver Room

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

In 2025, the Buffaloes struggled to get a consistent passing attack in rhythm. This was partly because there was inconsistency week-to-week in the quarterback room between performance and who was actually on the field.

Another reason was that, other than wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams, there were no great options for the quarterbacks to get the ball to.

"Coach Prime" took note and really attacked the receiver position in the transfer portal. This allowed the Buffaloes to add wide receivers Danny Scudero (San Jose State), DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), Ernest Campbell (Sacramento State), and Kam Perry (Miami-Ohio). Wide receivers Hykeem Williams and Joseph Williams remain as the only returning Buffaloes from the 2025 receiving core.

Another change for the offense is the addition of offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who comes over from Sacramento State to implement the "Go-Go" offense. Marion prioritizes getting the ball in space to playmakers to put defenders in conflict and makes the whole defense tackle in space, which is very difficult to do.

This fits redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis’ skillset as the projected starter for next season. Lewis functions like a point guard and wants to get the ball out and allow his receivers to make plays, which is exactly what Marion wants.

With this kind of offense now in place, it is crucial to have players who can fit the mold and make this offense run the way Marion wants. The work in the transfer portal may be able to do just that.

Aug 30, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) makes a catch against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The receiving room now has great depth with solid players in the slot and on the outside. Colorado also has the benefit of the leading receiver in the country from last season, in Danny Scudero. Additionally, the Buffaloes have DeAndre Moore, who also provides versatility to play in the slot and create explosive plays on the outside.

Outside of the big-time playmakers added for Colorado, Coach Sanders added a ton of speed with Ernest Campbell and Kam Perry, while still having the skillsets of Hykeem Williams and Joseph Williams.

This receiver room has been much improved since 2025. With additions from the transfer portal and players already on the roster continuing to improve, this should be a unit that can be very productive to lead a successful offense in 2026.

Leadership on The Coaching Staff

As far as the coaching staff goes, "Coach Prime" has done a good job of finding coaches who do more than just coach, but can become mentors for these players.

Coach Sanders has a wealth of experience as a player in the NFL. He didn’t have to get into coaching, but he does it because this is what he wants to do. Sanders wants to help develop players to be more than what they are on the field. He wants to develop them as young men off the field.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado has two new coordinators in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve. Sanders is looking for changes from 2025, and while change on defense may not have been what was expected with Marve being elevated this offseason, it may be what Colorado needs.

Marion and Marve both entered the spring with play-calling experience. Marion has been the offensive playcaller at Sacramento State, where he had success on the ground and through the air. Marve was the defensive playcaller for Virginia Tech in 2023 and 2024, where he became known for various fronts but also helped the front complement the back end.

When it comes to motivation, it becomes tough to consistently stay motivated, but Deion Sanders has found a coach who can significantly help with that. Tight ends coach Josh Niblett has provided plenty of memorable quotes and motivation for the players. Niblett has been one of the more successful high school coaches during his time at Gainesville High School in Georgia

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders hugs Colorado Buffaloes place kicker Alejandro Mata (16) during the fourth quarter after an extra point against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

One of the more memorable ones took place during a team meeting earlier in the spring.

“They thought they buried us, but they didn’t know we were seeds," said Niblett in a video of him addressing the team.

This message from Niblett sets the tone and demonstrates that Colorado will be a completely different team in 2026.

Coach Prime has been determined to help the roster improve, but a large portion of that comes down to how good the coaching is. Sanders has found men who not only can coach football but also prioritize the development and well-being of the young Buffaloes.

