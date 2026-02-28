Incoming Colorado Transfer Kam Perry Reveals New Jersey Number

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Perry appears to have his number for the 2026 season. Perry posted on social media a picture of him holding a Colorado helmet with a guardian cap that had the No. 7 on it.

Last season with the Miami (OH) Redhawks, Perry wore the No. 10.

Kam Perry Wearing No. 7

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kam Perry started his collegiate career with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2022. After two seasons without seeing much of the field in Bloomington, Perry entered the portal and transferred to the Miami (OH) Redhawks in 2024. With the Redhawks in 2025, Perry finally had his breakout season.

Kam Perry rockin #7 this year🔥 pic.twitter.com/lH792vjnEn — GUCCE (@gucceCU) February 27, 2026

Perry had 43 receptions for 976 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns. Following the 2025 season, Perry entered the portal and signed with the Buffaloes as a three-star transfer. 247Sports ranks Perry as the No. 130 overall wide receiver in the 2026 transfer class.

The Buffaloes replenished their wide receiver needs in the transfer portal this offseason following the departure of last season’s No. 1 target, wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils following a 2025 season in which he led the Buffaloes in receptions (45), receiving yards (808), and receiving touchdowns (8).

Sep 21, 2024; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

In addition to Perry, the Buffaloes landed a couple other wideouts in the portal in former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero and former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Per 247Sports, Scudero is a three-star transfer and the No. 55 ranked wide receiver in the 2026 transfer class. Moore is rated as four-star transfer and ranked as the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2026 transfer class. Both will be in Boulder along with Kam Perry to make up a revamped passing attack for Coach Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes.

Signs are pointing towards redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Lewis getting the starting nod for the Buffs when the 2026 season kicks off on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Lewis started two games and made appearances in four overall games last season for the Buffaloes. He showed promise in his time on the field and gives Buffs fans optimism at the position heading into the 2026 season.

No. 7 for Colorado Buffaloes

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos running back Dallan Hayden (7) and quarterback Destin Wade (8) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last season on offense, the No. 7 was worn by running back Dallan Hayden. In 2025, Hayden had 70 carries for 326 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also had four receptions for 15 receiving yards.

The last wide recevier to wear the No. 7 for Colorado was Jaylen Ellis in 2023. With the Buffs in 2023, Ellis played in seven games but did not have any receptions.

Perry will now wear the No. 7 for the Buffaloes and will look to make a name for himself in Boulder under "Coach Prime."