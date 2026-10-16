Colorado Takes Two More Major Hits in Latest Injury Report

The Colorado Buffaloes came out of their Week 6 bye still having a concerning number of players down with injuries. The initial injury report for Week 7 listed five players as ‘out’ for the Buffs’ matchup against the No. 11 Utah Utes, and although Thursday’s update did as well, some major changes occurred.

From one player being removed from the list entirely, likely signaling an extensive recovery time, to another player being officially shut down for this game, it wasn’t a positive update in most senses for Buffs fans. Here’s an overview of Colorado’s Thursday injury report, and everything that changed.

Out

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State cornerback Tre Turner (1) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Perry (7) in the second half against Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Kam Perry

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Defensive back Preston Ashley

Tight end Zach Atkins

Linebacker Tyler Martinez*

The two notable changes were those to Perry and Martinez.

Martinez was removed from the injury report on Thursday, but that doesn’t mean he’s playing. He just underwent surgery, and similarly to CU center Demetrius Hunter, who was injured in Week 1, he was removed from the injury report, likely to signal a long recovery time.

Colorado has a number of players who have been injured for the entirety of the season and haven’t appeared on any of these injury updates. That’s because it isn’t even a question whether or not they’ll play, and unfortunately, Martinez and Hunter have apparently been added to that bunch.

As for Perry, he was listed as doubtful earlier this week, but this update officially shuts him down for this game. Perry has had a disappointing season to say the least, recording just four catches for 21 yards and no touchdowns just a year removed from a near-1,000-yard campaign with the Miami University Redhawks in 2025.

He battled a minor injury earlier in the season that hindered his production slightly, but this new injury will likely be even more damaging to his draft stock and the team this season.

Losing Perry adds to Colorado’s offensive inactives, including Scudero and Atkins as well. Those two entered the season as anticipated starters, but due to injuries, they’ve been unable to assist their struggling unit.

Questionable

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge rusher Lamont Lester Jr.

Lester still being questionable is certainly concerning for this game. The Buffaloes would be at a major disadvantage without him as they face the Utes’ dangerous two-quarterback set led by Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin.

Lester is the team’s sack leader and is tied for the lead in the Big 12 with four. While Toby Anene and Santana Hopper have stepped up well in his absence, they’d certainly hope to shore up both edges with him in the game.

Probable

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Fisher Clements

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel

Clements and Manuel still aren’t confirmed to play in this game, but the Buffaloes received some good news in that edge rusher Immanuel Ezeogu has been cleared from the injury report.

He was probable earlier in the week, and with Lester’s status still uncertain, his presence will be immensely important. It also means that it wasn’t a fully negative report for the Buffs today, but still, it's one they’d hoped for better results on.

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