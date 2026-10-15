Colorado Injury Report Longer Than Expected After Bye Week

The Colorado Buffaloes have been riddled with injuries during their recent three-game losing skid. But despite having a bye week in Week 6, a number of Colorado’s players are still rehabbing injuries.

While some players are expected to return against the No. 11 Utah Utes in Week 7, others are still expected to miss substantial amounts of time. Here’s an overview of the first injury report of Week 7 and the statuses of some of Colorado’s top stars.

Out

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Cornerback Preston Ashley

Linebacker Tyler Martinez

Tight End Zach Atkins

Center Chauncey Gooden*

The Buffs’ out list is still much longer than they’d like it to be, especially after a week of full recovery.

Gooden is still not listed on the official injury report. While there are other players not listed, those are players who haven’t seen the field at any point this season due to their injuries, so it’s essentially been a given that they aren’t expected to play on a weekly basis. But Gooden played in Week 1, and for him to have been removed from the injury report is a sign that his season may be over.

Martinez reappeared on the injury report this week. That is a great sign for Buffs’ fans, as their former green-dot linebacker’s season may not be over after all if CU feels it’s worth giving continued status updates on him.

Scudero’s situation is increasingly disappointing, as the former FBS receiving yards leader has flamed out entirely this season. Coach Deion Sanders was hopeful that he would be able to return after the bye week, but in his Week 7 press conference, he had a much more somber tone when reflecting on his situation.

“He’s working his butt off to get back. Wants to come back with all his faith and all his might. Slowly but surely, he's coming. I don't know if he's going to be ready by this week. We pray that he does, but we don't know that at this point. Still early,” Sanders said.

Atkins’ continued absences will also hurt the Buffs’ offense, as the great pass-catching tight end has gotten unlucky with one injury after another this season.

Doubtful

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Weber State cornerback Tre Turner (1) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Kam Perry (7) in the second half against Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver Kam Perry

Another injury is the last thing that Perry needed this year. He’s already seen a major regression this year, as his four catches for 21 yards and no touchdowns are a far cry from his near-1,000-yard receiving performance with the Miami University Redhawks in 2025.

Perry missed some time earlier this year with an injury, though it is unclear if a setback with that same injury is what landed him back on the injured list.

Questionable

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr. (56) reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive lineman Lamont Lester Jr.

Colorado is certainly hoping Lester can return this week, as he has been one of the most impactful players on its defense. He leads the team and the Big 12 in sacks (four) and was a great piece alongside Santana Hopper and Toby Anene in the Buffs’ front seven.

Sanders was optimistic about his return during his press conference, so fans can lean towards him playing this week as it currently stands.

Probable

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) sacks Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Aidan Chiles (0) during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edge rusher Immanuel Ezeogu

Tight end Fisher Clements

Defensive lineman Dylan Manuel

The Buffs would also love to have Ezeogu and Manuel this week to ensure that its defensive line is at full strength. Their appearances on the injured list are new, so these were either injuries suffered against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders, or during the bye week.

Regardless, Colorado struggled to get much pressure on a mostly immobile Will Hammond at quarterback in that game, so having its full defensive line available will go a long way in mending those shortcomings.

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