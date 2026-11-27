The Colorado Buffaloes received one positive update on Thursday’s injury report but unfortunately didn’t see much progress with a more crucial player. This could just be due to there being no practice on Thanksgiving, so there was a lack of opportunities to find new information, but the window on positive updates is closing.

As the Buffaloes approach their final game of the season, here’s an overview of Thursday’s injury report update.

Out

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado defensive back Naeten Mitchell during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Naeten Mitchell

Wide receiver Danny Scudero

Cornerback Cree Thomas

Defensive back Braylon Edwards

Defensive end Sam Gadie

Thankfully for the Buffaloes, they saw no new additions to this list. These five Colorado players effectively saw their 2026 season come to a close on Wednesday when they were ruled out for the final game of the season.

While it’s still tough for players like Thomas and Edwards, the others will face far more dire consequences. Mitchell, Scudero and Gadie are all in their final seasons of eligibility, so they will be missing out on their final opportunity to add to their film for scouts at the pro level.

The Buffaloes’ pro day will likely take place in March or early April, so they have a few months to rehab and make one final impression. But no workout is equivalent to game reps, so this is a major blow to each of their respective draft stocks.

Questionable

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) runs against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Liona Lefau (17) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Liona Lefau

Lefau was the player Colorado was hoping for better news on, but it was news the Buffs didn’t receive in Thursday’s update. He was listed as questionable on Wednesday as well, and the closer he inches to game day with that designation, the less likely he is to play.

The Buffaloes likely won’t push his return, as causing further injury at this point in the season could mean missing much of the all-important pre-draft process, but in terms of their hopes of defeating the UCF Knights on Saturday, they’d love to have him on the field.

Probable

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) tries to tackle Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Ricky Ahumaraeze (10) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Randon Fontenette

The positive update Colorado received was a minor one, but still a relief going into this final game. Tight end Brady Kopetz has been cleared to play and will take the field for his final game of his collegiate career. After walking on to a Buffs team that went 1-11 during his freshman season, he earned a scholarship from Deion Sanders and has carved out a contributing role on special teams and in the run-blocking game.

Colorado was without tight end Corbin Laisure in that front against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and the run-blocking from the tight ends struggled in 13-personnel. With both Laisure and Kopetz healthy, those formations should find much more success this week alongside fellow tight end Fisher Clements.

Af for Fontenette, he still hasn’t been officially cleared for action, but he wasn’t downgraded with Thursday’s report, either. If his status stays the course, he should be all set to cap off what has been a terrific season in one final game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.