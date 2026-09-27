One Colorado Wide Receiver Who Changes Buffaloes' Offensive Outlook After Baylor

The Colorado Buffaloes went to Waco, Texas, with a receiving rotation that had barely included wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. It didn’t take long for that conversation to switch sides because by the end of Saturday’s 23-13 loss to the Baylor Bears, Farrakhan had caught seven passes for 117 yards and posted the first 100-yard receiving game of his college career.

Farrakhan entered Baylor with one catch for two yards through three games. As a first-year player in 2025, he had one reception for 17 yards against Arizona. But by Saturday evening, the Houston native had 119 receiving yards this season.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr.(14) before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quanell Farrakhan Jr. turns one trick into a breakout

The breakout started with some misdirection. With 6:01 left in the first quarter, Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams turned passer and found Farrakhan for 49 yards on a trick play, Colorado’s longest gain of the afternoon. Farrakhan did not disappear when the play was over.

He caught six more passes for 68 yards. One came on third and 9 from Colorado’s own 6 late in the third quarter, when Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson found him for 17 yards to keep a 95-yard touchdown drive alive. Farrakhan later added a 20-yard catch with 4:28 remaining.

What 117 yards changes for Colorado’s offense

Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero, the 2025 regular-season FBS receiving yardage leader at San Jose State, missed his second straight game. Colorado wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. entered Saturday leading the Buffaloes with 15 receptions, then left late in the second quarter after a tackle by Baylor linebacker Travion Barnes and did not return.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams responded with 11 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. Farrakhan joined him, and together they accounted for 244 of Colorado’s 280 passing yards.

Farrakhan’s 49-yard gain and third-and-9 catch offered two different answers for Colorado offensive coordinator Brenna Marion. One created an explosive play, and the other kept a 95-yard touchdown drive alive. If Farrakhan can consistently do both, Colorado wouldn't have to rely on the same two or three receivers every Saturday.

One game, however, does not reorder the depth chart. But a receiver who entered Waco with two yards this season now gives Marion another player defenses may have to account for (Baylor gave Colorado a reason to test a larger role).

Deion Sanders’ quarterback message fits Farrakhan’s emergence

Farrakhan’s breakout came on the same afternoon Colorado coach Deion Sanders replaced quarterback Julian Lewis with Wilson at halftime. During the postgame conference, Sanders was asked about Wilson’s play after the change. His response connected to Farrakhan’s emergence because Sanders described the quarterback’s job as distributing the ball to Colorado’s playmakers.

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Isaac came in and was a little shaky, nervous, then he calmed down a little bit, got us down the field, did his job,” Sanders said. “This is all we want. And one thing I told him is, ‘You don’t have to be the man. Just get the ball to the men, and we’re good.’”

Sanders continued by explaining what Colorado really needs from the quarterback position.

“That's the one thing that we need to understand from that position. You don’t have to be the guy. Just get the ball, distribute to the guys, and we’re fine. Because we got some guys. I think you saw it today. We got some guys,” Sanders said.

Sanders was referring to the quarterback room, not Farrakhan specifically. But the receiver’s 117-yard afternoon gave weight to the latter part of his answer. Colorado now has another target who can produce a chunk gain and keep a long drive alive.

Texas Tech will be coming to Boulder next weekend. Farrakhan still has only one college game above 17 receiving yards, so one afternoon has cemented his role. After 117 in Waco, though, his next appearance will be harder to treat like a depth chart footnote.

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