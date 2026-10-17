How Many Times Would Colorado Buffaloes Have Made 24-Team Playoff Bracket?

College football moved forward with expanding the current 12-team postseason format on Oct. 15. A 24-team field is looking more imminent by 2027, which impacts everyone including the Colorado Buffaloes.

Obviously, the 2026 Buffaloes hold long odds to make it into this year's postseason amid their three-game losing streak, plus 0-2 mark in conference play. This Colorado squad would need to win out and see what external factors play into its favor to possibly sneak in.

Yet past Buffalo teams would've likely benefitted from the playoff field expanding to 24 when one takes a deeper dive.

How 24-Team Field Would've Worked for Colorado

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado witnessed the birth of the College Football Playoffs in 2014. But the field started with a four-team format. Four later became 12 by 2024. Now the 12-team field is looking more realistic to hold its final season in that outline.

The Buffaloes, since that 2014 season, have produced nine losing seasons including a 2-10 and 1-11 mark. Sanders' worst Buffaloes team was the 2025 version that finished 3-9.

However, even a couple of Colorado teams would've benefitted greatly from the postseason field inflating to 24. Here are those teams.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Mory Bamba (4) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2016 season: Then Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre turned the Buffaloes into a Pac-12 title contender in season four together. The rebuilt Buffaloes still fell to a Washington team that not only won the conference, but clinched a spot in the four-team postseason. But the Buffaloes ranked as high as No. 9 overall that year. Plus late season victories over nationally ranked Washington State (No. 20 that season) and Utah (No. 21) would've benefitted that CU team in getting a playoff bid.

2024 season: Sanders' second Buffaloes team certainly would've made the case to clinch a spot. Colorado became one of four Big 12 teams to finish 7-2 in conference play. The Buffaloes, in this scenario, would've became the fourth team from the conference to make it in, even if it meant getting a low seed. Colorado instead faced rival BYU in the Alamodome, who was a notable CFP snub that season too. But fans would've been treated to Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter playing for a possible national title that season.

One CFP Matchup Colorado Could've Had

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) runs with the ball as Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Evan Johnson (21) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Doubtful that Colorado would've faced BYU in the opening round had both snuck into the 2024 playoffs if the 24-team field existed back then. But former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders likely would've shared the same venue with another high-profile passer.

In this case, one who lost his chance at winning the Heisman from Hunter.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) runs with the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A Colorado versus Miami matchup would've likely happened had the 24-team field existed. That means Sanders facing the Hurricanes' Cam Ward would've spiced that contest up. Hunter would've earned his chance to face Miami record-breaking wide receiver Xavier Restrepo on the field as well. Even Sanders would get reacquainted with an old rival of his from his Florida State days in "The U."

That contest would've been theatrical and become a ratings snatcher. But that Miami team settled for the Pop Tarts Bowl after missing its chance to play for the ACC title.

Meanwhile, a possible 2016 scenario for Colorado would've likely saw the Buffs land closer to the No. 13 seed by virtue of their late season upsets. That would've meant facing West Virginia or even Mountain West Conference champ San Diego State. Nevertheless, Colorado would've made it at least twice had this format surfaced 12 years ago.

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