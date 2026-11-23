Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter tied former Colorado running back Bo Matthews as the highest-drafted player in Buffaloes history after Hunter was taken No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Hunter was a clear star coming out of Colorado, winning the Heisman Trophy after excelling on both sides of the ball for Buffs coach Deion Sanders and company, the program also saw other key players drafted in 2025.

Cleveland selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders after he slid to the fifth round, and Baltimore selected wide receiver LaJohntay Wester in the sixth round. Carolina drafted fellow former Colorado receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. in the sixth round as well, but Horn is now on Cleveland's practice squad after being waived by the Panthers.

Through the 2026 season, Hunter continues to excel while the rest of Colorado's 2025 NFL Draft class has not yet been as consistent.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter

Two-way star Travis Hunter continues to impress on defense. A week after his diving interception against Tennessee, Hunter logged six total tackles and one reception in the Jaguars' loss to the New York Giants.

Hunter and the rest of the Jacksonville secondary forced New York quarterback J.J. McCarthy to complete under 50 percent of his passes, but the Giants came away with the win. Still, Hunter is in line to make his NFL postseason debut as Jacksonville holds a commanding lead in the AFC South.

Shedeur Sanders' Exclusive Nike Colorway

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Cleveland Browns and quarterback Shedeur Sanders enjoyed a bye week, but the former Colorado Buffaloes star still made headlines. An exclusive colorway of the Nike Air DT Max '96 Low was unveiled for Sanders, and he wore matching cleats in his first start of the season for Cleveland with Watson sidelined.

"I look at things as there's no option," Sanders said with a laugh in the ad. "I never had a choice to duck or run. Every day of life is game day. So I just think legendary every day. How can I be legendary? That's all that matters. You just prepare. Whenever your time comes, your time will come."

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, completing 19 of 31 passes in the Browns' 23-22 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints. Watson has since returned to the field for Cleveland as the Browns starting quarterback, though, giving the former Colorado star only one game to prove himself.

The Shedeur Sanders x Nike Air DT Max '96 Low "Particle Pink" dropped on Friday, Nov. 20, during Cleveland's bye week.

LaJohntay Wester

Baltimore Ravens receiver LaJohntay Wester did not receive any targets on Sunday in the team's loss to Carolina, but Wester did muff two punts, including one fumble being lost to the Panthers.

The Ravens offense has some bigger problems, including the status of quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Wester has not yet carved out a consistent role in the Baltimore offense. After multiple special teams miscues, the former Colorado receiver could lose that opportunity. Ravens coach Jesse Minter said after the loss that the team may have to evaluate Wester's role.

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