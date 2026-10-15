What College Football Playoff Expansion News Means for Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes hold a 0.0 percent chance to make the 2026 College Football Playoffs. That's according to ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings as of Oct. 15.

But around this time next year, perhaps those rankings won't have two goose eggs attached to the Buffaloes, or any Big 12 team mathematically alive for a spot. That's because according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the College Football Playoff will be expanding from 12 teams to 24 for the 2027 season.

College Football Playoffs Increases to a 24-Team Field

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti prepares to lift the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After months of speculation, the NCAA indeed will move forward with expanding the postseason.

Furthermore, ESPN brings its involvement into the newly expanded field, with the networking aiming to finalize a deal to earn broadcasting rights. The network currently airs the postseason slate along with TNT and TBS Sports. But the national championship game is aired exclusively through ESPN and ABC.

How Format Would Work for Big 12, or Colorado

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Power Four conference champions still secure an automatic berth in this expanded field. That part won't change in this new format.

Same with the top Group of Six program. As the highest-ranked conference winner -- representing either the Pac-12, Mountain West Conference, Sun Belt, Conference USA, American Athletic Conference or MAC -- gets in over the rest of its Group of Six peers. James Madison of 2025 got in as a one-loss team and Sun Belt winner off this format.

But multiple reports now indicate that 19 teams can receive an at-large bid. The top eight seeds will receive a first round bye. So in this case, half of those seeds likely will represent the P4 championship realm. Furthermore, there's the likelihood that teams receiving a first-round bye would then host a home game in the second round.

Had this 24-team approach existed in 2025, the Big 12 would've sent four teams to the postseason: Utah, BYU, Arizona and Texas Tech, with the Red Raiders receiving the first round bye.

Does This Mean Colorado and Entire Big 12 Have a Higher Chance to Make it in?

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats with wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado will welcome a more stacked 2027 recruiting class ahead of this expanded tournament. So that freshman class can aim to help take advantage of the expanded postseason alongside coach Deion Sanders.

However, this new format still doesn't come with guarantees that multiple Big 12 teams, including Colorado, can make it in. Quality victories still come into play here. But also, the committee will likely only add three Big 12 teams if that trio sustained two losses or less during the regular season.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Say Colorado finishes 9-3, the Buffs likely would still need at least one win over a ranked team to become considered. Their chances boost if they finish in the top three of the conference.

But there's also the feeling that conference title games, including the Big 12, gets axed through the expanded postseason. That creates even more pressure for Colorado and Sanders to hit a nine-win ceiling including delivering one high quality victory to make it in.

Even the 2024 Buffaloes that went 9-4 overall wouldn't have been guaranteed a spot, as their best regular season win was against an 8-5 Texas Tech team. CU, if anything, would've earned a lower seed compared to BYU, Iowa State and conference champ Arizona State. So this new format, even nearing a 24-team field completion, still comes with its mix of pessimism along with the enthusiasm.

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