Colorado's Deion Sanders Enters Recruiting Race For 5-Star Cornerback

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to show how adamant they are with continuing their stunning recruiting streak.

Four-star wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray represents the last verbal pledge from Sunday, capping off six commits in one week for Colorado's 2027 class and coach Deion Sanders. But now the Buffaloes entered the picture for a five-star standout, showing their desire to continue shaking up the recruiting world.

Colorado Buffaloes offer Joshua Dobson

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) attempts a catch against cornerback DJ McKinney (8) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This time Colorado entered the race to land one of the nation's best available 2027 five-stars: Cornerback Joshua Dobson, the nation's No. 3 overall player for his position. The William Amos Hough High School of Cornelius, North Carolina star Dobson also ranks as the top prospect in his state.

Dobson revealed director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box extended the scholarship offer to him Wednesday evening.

Colorado joins the list of 30 offers extended out to the 6-1 defender. But here's why CU can get away with pouncing on Dobson this late.

Joshua Dobson Still Figuring out Next Home

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Most blue chip recruits reveal their final cut during the summer. Especially ahead of taking summer official visits since the NCAA now allows universities to offer that type of visitation during June.

Yet Dobson remains an open target during his ever-growing recruiting marathon. Even despite becoming open about Auburn, Michigan, Texas A&M and South Carolina rising as the ones pursuing him the hardest.

Auburn Tigers kicker Alex McPherson (38) celebrates his 55-yard field goal with head coach Alex Golesh during Auburn Tigers A-Day spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Auburn is rising as one program trying to swoop him up right away. The Tigers out of the SEC will be hosting Dobson and his family during the weekend of May 30, according to national recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong of On3/Rivals. Wiltfong, though, adds that Michigan is "charging" hard to land Dobson.

Colorado brings multiple reasons why it could shake things up for Dobson. Not just limited to the presence of Sanders either. Dobson can team with a fellow blue chip talent in four-star safety Gabe Jenkins, who chose Colorado during its recruiting blitz that began May 16. The Buffaloes' recent recruiting run can convince Dobson that the Buffaloes are serious about building a super team out of talented four or five stars.

Impact of Joshua Dobson Colorado Commitment if Buffaloes win Race

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches the big screen during a replay during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Landing Dobson would surface as the biggest skill position recruiting pickup at Colorado in the era of Sanders.

He owns a 0.9932 composite score on 247Sports. On3/Rivals handed him a 98 rating. Only former Sanders commit, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, owned a higher composite score (0.9934) than Dobson. Seaton since transferred to LSU ahead of the 2026 campaign. The cornerback earned his ranking and scores after breaking up 10 passes and grabbing three interceptions in 2024 while with Catabwa Ridge High in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Dobson is more than a shutdown cornerback. Sanders will likely fawn over his returning ability, as he's returned three kickoffs to the end zone in his career. Dobson plays some wide receiver too, handing Sanders and CU another potential Swiss Army knife post Travis Hunter.

Colorado may look like its considerably late in chasing after Dobson. But the Buffaloes' impressive May recruiting run forces the nation to take this new offer for Dobson seriously.

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