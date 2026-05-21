Deion Sanders Lands Cornerback Recruit Will Rasmussen Over SEC Powers

The Colorado Buffaloes stretched their recruiting surge to Wednesday night.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes landed a third verbal commitment for the 2027 class in a span of 24 hours with three-star recruit Will Rasmussen. This commitment follows three-star linebacker and former Alabama commit Ba'Roc Willis plus four-star safety Gabe Jenkins to Boulder.

However there is more to the story.

Recruit Will Rasmussen Commits To Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs down the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This time Colorado secures a Mountain region recruiting win to cap off Wednesday. Orem High School of Utah standout Will Rasmussen announced that he's coming to Boulder.

Rasmussen cites cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher and director of player personnel Darrius Darden-Box as the men who ran point on his recruitment. He even visited Boulder during the same weekend Willis, Jenkins and other high-profile recruits like four-star defensive lineman target Tyler Alexander journeyed to CU.

Landing Willis and Jenkins rose as major recruiting coups already for Sanders and the Colorado coaching staff. Rasmussen's addition becomes equally impactful.

Colorado Buffaloes pull in SEC Target

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller/For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 5-10 cornerback didn't face a similar situation like Willis. The edge rusher/linebacker was verbally committed early to the Alabama Crimson Tide before reopening his recruitment back in Jan. 2025.

Rasmussen was courted by a pair of SEC powerhouses in Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Hence why this rises as a win over the conference for the Buffaloes.

Both powers and 2025 College Football Playoff teams clearly liked Rasmussen's nose for the football and lockdown ability. Rasmussen emerged into a national recruit after breaking up 14 passes his side as a sophomore. But he swatted an astonishing 31 throws when quarterbacks tested him during his junior campaign.

Rasmussen raised his interceptions to three last season while also collecting three tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

How Will Rasmussen Impacts Colorado Buffaloes Defense

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) celebrates his interception with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) in the second half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders and incoming defensive coordinator Chris Marve need a boundary cornerback in the form of Travis Hunter or DJ McKinney for the future. Rasmussen rises as a new contender there following his verbal decision to join Colorado.

He plays with strong focus and patience when the ball is in the air. Rasmussen is skilled at keeping his hips low and tracking the football. But Buffaloes fans will love Rasmussen's lack of fear with going after the ball, as he's made interceptions in traffic.

Marve will run a versatile 4-2-5 scheme that will require cornerbacks to play deep. He and Sanders gain a defender who can run back and deny the Hail Mary.

Colorado is in dire need of defenders who can seal off angles and prevent big plays from happening. Jenkins entered the picture in the morning hours as the first line of defense there for the 2027 class. But Rasmussen is another who shows elite closing speed who can erase running lanes.

Finally, Rasmussen showed that he can perform his best work when offenses are marching down Orem's territory, as he ends drives with a pass breakup or even red zone interception. Colorado will have assurance that its gaining defender who reacts strongly when his defenses have their backs against the wall.

Rasmussen adds to a secondary that features Jenkins plus three-star cornerback from Miami Davon Dericho. But he adds to the sudden recruiting flex Colorado is on during the month of May, and becomes an underrated pickup out of the new trio joining the Buffaloes.

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