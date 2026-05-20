The Underrated Impact Of 4-Star Recruit Gabe Jenkins Committing To Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes suddenly are flexing new recruiting muscle.

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders reeled in former Alabama linebacker commit and three-star Ba'Roc Willis Tuesday. But now the Buffaloes won over four-star safety Gabe Jenkins from Imani Christian Academy in Pittsburgh to kick off their Wednesday morning, and ignite their 2027 recruiting class.

How Gabe Jenkins Settled for Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 6-2 Jenkins made his verbal commitment official on Wednesday morning, now handing Colorado its highest ranked defensive recruit for the this current cycle.

He told Chad Simmons of On3/Rivals that Sanders and other members of the coaching staff showed him a lot of love compared to other universities.

"They were showing me a lot of love. The culture is nice up there. It was different. I saw what Colorado was like, I knew I liked it, and it was a school I knew I was interested in," Jenkins told Simmons.

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Gaining Impact Safety who Turns down Multiple Powers

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Willis choosing Colorado already rose as one recruiting rankings shifting move. But adding Jenkins will shake up the top 100 and silence critics who called out Sanders and Colorado for their recruiting methods.

CU lands a talent ranked in the top 10 among state of Pennsylvania prospects. Jenkins held more than a Penn State offer too. Michigan extended a four-year opportunity to him, along with Virginia Tech (now led by former Penn State head coach James Franklin), plus Colorado's Big 12 rivals Baylor and West Virginia.

Even defending national champion Indiana offered Jenkins, but ultimately says no to the Hoosiers offer.

Caliber of Talent Colorado Buffaloes Gain in Gabe Jenkins

Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Colorado just landed its next best safety following Shilo Sanders. Except Jenkins possesses the advantage is height and lateral movement. He becomes an instant impact player capable of cracking the starting lineup now but will wait his turn for the fall 2027 season.

Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve gain a disruptive defender with elite short-area quickness to close fast on the football. Colorado especially Marve will embrace Jenkins' angle tackle consistency, which was missing out of last season's defense. But CU gains a cerebral defender too, as Jenkins has a past background playing quarterback and running back...leading him to know how offenses will think.

Sanders and Colorado are starting to emphasize more secondary options who bring a past offensive background. Incoming transfer from New Mexico State Naeten Mitchell is one who brings a past offense acumen. Even 2027 three-star cornerback commit Davon Dericho of Miami has played offense before and brings knowledge of what that side of the ball does over to Boulder.

Colorado suddenly has added strength coming to a recruiting class that neared No. 75 in the nation and looks bound to shoot up. In fact, CU ranks No. 38 now by On3 after landing the two latest defensive commitments.

Willis and Jenkins boost the defense greatly moving forward with their mix of versatility and smarts. Jenkins now joins quarterback Andre Adams as the second four-star commitment for this 2027 class.

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