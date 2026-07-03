There is some cautious optimism around the Colorado Buffaloes program despite finishing with a 3-9 record in 2025. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has found two new coordinators, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve, and a new-look roster that appears to be ready to compete in the Big 12.

Oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook seem to doubt the Buffs, though, giving Sanders and company a projected win total of 4.5 games for 2026. Bowl eligibility is on the table for Colorado, but there are still three big questions "Coach Prime" will have to answer in order to successfully turn around the Buffaloes' program.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Julian Lewis the Answer at Quarterback?

Replacing former Colorado quarterback and current Cleveland Brown signal caller Shedeur Sanders was never going to be easy for the Buffaloes, and Colorado struggled to find consistency at quarterback in 2025.

Sanders started the year with Kaidon Salter before quarterbacks Julian Lewis and Ryan Staub rotated in to attempt to kickstart the offense. Entering 2026, Lewis is expected to be the full-time starter with backup quarterbacks Isaac Wilson and Kaneal Sweetwyne on the roster.

Lewis appeared in four games as a true freshman and completed 55.3 percent of his passes, and he ended the year with four touchdowns and no interceptions thrown.

With a new wide receiver corps, headlined by transfers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr., can Lewis prove that he is the right quarterback for Colorado?

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Miami (OH) RedHawks wide receiver Kam Perry (10) against the Colorado State Rams during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sustainable Roster Strategy?

Transfers like Scudero, Perry, and Moore are partially responsible for any optimism surrounding the Buffaloes in 2026 since the new-look roster is still relatively unknown.

Sanders and company did target proven production in the transfer portal, exemplified by Scudero's nation-leading 1,297 receiving yards last season or defensive back Randon Fontenette, who started 24 games in two seasons at Vanderbilt and logged 125 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.

How the Colorado roster performs remains to be seen, but the larger question is will Sanders continue to rely on the transfer portal in order to build out his team? The Buffs' new effort on the recruiting trail is easy to notice after landing 10 commitments in June and July.

Colorado's recruiting class is ranked No. 42 in the nation and No. 4 in the Big 12 according to Rivals, potentially implying that Sanders is shifting away from relying so heavily on the transfer portal.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado's Run Defense Issues Fixed?

Marve has his hands full in his first season as Colorado's defensive coordinator, but arguably the biggest area that needs fixing quickly is the Buffaloes' run defense.

In 2025, Colorado ranked No. 135 out of 136 teams in allowing an average of 222.5 rushing yards per game to opponents. Only Eastern Michigan had a worse run defense, surrendering 232 yards on the ground each game.

New linebackers like Liona Lefau and Gideon Lampron will be tasked with shoring up the middle of Colorado's defense, but the defensive line performance will be one to monitor throughout the season.

Transfers like Ezra Christensen, Dylan Manuel, and Lamont Lester Jr. figure to be key figures on Colorado's defensive line, but which newcomers will lead the rotation, and how deep will Colorado be on the defensive line?

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