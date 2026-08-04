Brennan Marion Sets the Tone for First Colorado Buffaloes Fall Camp

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion helped Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders open fall camp with simple message for the team. The new offensive coordinator did not waste much time getting to the point. He welcomed the group back, as the team cheered on and set the tone for the start of camp.

“Our mission is simple, that is to win,” Marion said.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marion has built a reputation for speaking plainly, and that was the case again as Colorado began its preseason camp. His message centered on identity, execution and effort.

Brennan Marion’s imprint

Marion arrived in Boulder with plenty of attention already attached to him. He comes to Colorado after a coaching run that has been marked by quick offensive turnarounds and one of the more recognizable schemes in college football.

He has also carried some serious confidence into Boulder since his arrival.

In July 2026, Marion turned heads by boldly stating Colorado’s new offensive line is better than his former at the University of Texas. “Our O-line is better than what we had at Texas other than we don't have Kelvin Banks...This will be the best offensive line that I've ever had.”

A track record that brings confidence

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marion’s coaching resume explains why his words carry some weight.

At Sacramento State last season, he led a team that went 7-5 while averaging 33.8 points per game. Before that, he coordinated offenses at UNLV and helped build one of the most productive attacks in the Mountain West.

His background also includes stops at Howard, Pittsburgh, Texas and other programs, along with a playing career that made him one of the most explosive receivers in college football.

At Tulsa, Marion set NCAA records for yards per catch in a season and in a career. He finished his college career with 2,356 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns, then signed NFL and CFL free-agent deals after college.

That mix of playing background and coaching results has made him one of the more closely watched assistants in Boulder.

What Colorado is trying to build

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Marion’s arrival gives Colorado a different look before camp even started. He brings a fast-moving, high-tempo offense and a clear plan for how he wants the Buffs to function.

The goal for Marion seems to be to play with a quick pace and to force defenses to adjust rapidly. That means more movement, more pressure and more competition for reps.

His statements as fall camp began back this up. Marion kept coming back to aggression, urgency and accountability.

“Be the best at your role and we'll have confetti falling down on us,” he said.

What's next for Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fall camp is now underway, and Colorado’s offense is taking shape around Marion’s style and voice.

Marion’s message was direct from the start. He wants the group locked in on daily improvement and less interested in talk.

"One great habit every day," he said.

Colorado will spend the next week sorting out the details in Colorado Springs, but Marion has made it clear what he expects, and now the Buffaloes will get the chance to show whether they can meet it.

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