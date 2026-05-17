Colorado Battling Penn State For Receiver Recruit With NFL Bloodlines

The Colorado Buffaloes landed in the final four of one wide receiver recruit's list of schools Sunday morning.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff could be reeling in the son of a past NFL wideout if the Buffaloes win over Jaden Baldwin.

Receiver Jaden Baldwin a 3-Star Colorado Buffaloes Target

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The class of 2027 wide receiver from Basha High School in Chandler, Az., is the son of 2011 NFL Draft first rounder Jonathan Baldwin. The younger Baldwin rolled out a four-team short list consisting of Colorado, Penn State, Iowa State and his dad's alma mater Pittsburgh.

Colorado fans must wait until June 16 for when Baldwin will make his announcement, per Rivals. But this hands the Buffaloes plenty of time to deliver multiple sales pitches for Baldwin and his family.

Sanders isn't the only wildcard here, even with his renown NFL background. The Buffaloes can turn to two more options for reeling in Baldwin, including one having his own Steel City ties.

The Colorado Assistants who can Help Recruit Jaden Baldwin

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside wide receivers coach Rashad Davis and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion come into play here to seal the commitment of Baldwin.

Davis has dished out multiple offers already during the NCAA Spring Evaluation period. Plus is doing his part to win the recruiting chase for four-star wideout Khalil Taylor. But Davis is showing his immediate proactive nature in pursuing explosive wide receivers. Davis has gone after wideouts with a track and field background, including those who run the 100-meter in under 11 seconds like Baldwin (10.64 represents his personal best).

The play-caller Marion, though, can sweeten this deal off this relatable aspect he shares with the father: Marion coached at Pitt recently. The 38-year-old even molded Jordan Addison into an NCAA All-American before his transfer to USC and then landing in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Minnesota Vikings.

Davis will aim to win over Baldwin with his clear desire to recruit long striders for the "Go-Go" offense. Marion's wide receiver-friendly offense plus Pittsburgh ties rise as one more major selling point.

What a Jaden Baldwin Colorado Commit Could Mean

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 6-1, 170-pound Baldwin can become that fire lighting up from underneath the Buffaloes' recruiting efforts.

This is more than finding a future target for Julian Lewis by the fall of 2027. But Sanders and the Buffaloes won over Antioch, Tenn., four-star quarterback Andre Adams for this current recruiting cycle. Colorado must build around him by adding speed weapons.

Baldwin presents more than a field stretching element. He can break tackles off his impressive lateral movement and rare power for a prospect under 200-pounds. The son of the former Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver brings a true run-after-catch skillset that the Buffaloes need for this offense.

Baldwin skillfully knows when to plant-and-cut to get open too, leading into some crucial sideline grabs to keep the chains moving. He's an above average seperator against cornerbacks who knows when to hit his releases to get open.

Colorado earns this rare opportunity too: Adding a possible second Penn State target. Taylor backed off from the Nittany Lions after James Franklin was fired, though Penn State remains in pursuit of him. But Sanders and the Buffaloes could win him and fellow Penn State target Baldwin over, leading to two major recruiting wins and a rise in rankings out of Boulder.

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