Colorado Battles Nebraska, Powerhouse Programs for 4-Star Receiver Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted an influx of recruiting visitors Saturday in Boulder.

That includes multiple visitor Khalil Taylor, a four-star wide receiver talent from Pennsylvania who previously visited Colorado in March. But Saturday points to the Buffaloes, including coach Deion Sanders, aiming to close the deal with the talent from Pine-Richland High in Gibsonia.

Khalil Taylor Headliner Among Visitors for Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 5-11 wide receiver could be the biggest recruiting pickup for Sanders and company outside of the transfer portal.

Taylor already caught the attention of Colorado fans following his recruiting journey. He posted this image from his personal Instagram page that eventually made its rounds on other social media sites.

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Pine-Richland WR Khalil Taylor (@KhalilTaylor08) hanging with Coach Rashad Davis (@Coach_Shadd) on his official visit with #CUBuffs.



Taylor = explosive, versatile, playmaker… currently ranked No. 4 on the Pennsylvania state rankings for the Class of 2027. pic.twitter.com/9LVauwvEIl — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) May 16, 2026

He's seen hanging out with Rashad Davis overlooking the Boulder region. The inside wide receivers coach is running point on Taylor's recruitment.

Taylor is the nation's No. 13 overall wide receiver for the 2027 class and remains one of the best recruits available. There's another reason why Colorado can capitalize on his visit.

Khail Taylor Changed Mind Amid Notable Coaching Change

Penn State head football coach James Franklin greets fans outside Beaver Stadium before an NCAA football game against Michigan Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taylor once appeared to be staying in-state and suiting up for Penn State.

But his Nittany Lions interest diluted toward the end of the 2025 season.

The new regime under former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell is doing their part to court the local talent. Yet both Penn State and Colorado face other competition according to Buffaloes insider for On3/Rivals Adam Munsterteiger.

"Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and Nebraska are also high on his list, with the Huskers making a strong push in recent days," Munsterteiger wrote.

That means an annual historic rival of the Buffaloes is aiming to win the Taylor sweepstakes, plus become the university that keeps him within Big Ten country. But Colorado presents its own advantages in trying to coax Taylor to choose the Buffaloes.

Why Colorado Buffaloes fit Khalil Taylor Perfectly

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It's more than an opportunity to deliver a Travis Hunter-like impact at wideout for Taylor here. Or even catch passes from past prized four-star quarterback Julian Lewis for the 2027 season.

Taylor walks into a system that allow him to put up astronomical numbers. The proof is in the pudding when one looks closer at the new "Go-Go" offense getting installed.

Incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion knows how to unleash wide receivers with this scheme. This system puts wideouts on more islands with cornerbacks, but can win those battles with play action playing a big part of the "Go-Go." Marion turned UNLV wideout Ricky White into a consecutive 1,000-yard receiver following his Michigan State transfer.

Taylor would be guaranteed to have more one-on-one scenarios playing for this offense, allowing him to unleash his track burner speed and blow the top off defenses. It also helps that Marion brings his own Keystone State background, having coached at Pittsburgh plus coached high school, football in the state during the 2014 season.

Taylor has multiple options to choose from on the recruiting trail. But he ignites Colorado's criticized 2027 class higher by committing to the Buffaloes. Turning down Sanders is hard enough already. But saying no to playing in the "Go-Go" makes it more difficult for Taylor to look elsewhere.

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