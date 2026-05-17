Colorado Quarterback Commit Actively Recruiting Multiple Athletes To Boulder

The Colorado Buffaloes are aiming to close the recruitment of some notable prospects who visited Boulder.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff hosted names like four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor and former Alabama linebacker commit Ba'Roc Willis Saturday. Now Sanders and his fellow assistants gained a closet recruiting coordinator to help win over these Class of 2027 talents.

Colorado Commit Andre Adams Recruiting 4 Targets for Buffaloes

Andre Adams commits to Colorado on April 14, 2026 during a ceremony held at Antioch High School in Tennessee. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN

Colorado's highest-ranked commit, quarterback Andre Adams, took part in the recruiting festivities too.

But the Antioch, Tenn., dual-threat passer wasn't there to absorb the atmosphere of the future college he chose. Adams got to interact and take photos with some of the non-committed visitors Taylor, Willis, wide receiver Marquis Fennell and fellow wide receiver Isaiah Alvarez. He then fired off this four-word message: "Let's make it happen."

Adams let it be known he wants this future Colorado offense to build up. He needs a deep disposal of wide receivers to make it happen. Especially with the Buffaloes scrapping their 2025 pro-style attack for the "Go-Go" offense Brennan Marion is bringing over.

Adams' message signals his desire for wanting to work with each receiver. The wideout visitors present their reasons for fitting perfectly with Adams in Boulder.

How Receiver Targets can Impact Colorado Buffaloes Offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The "Go-Go" mirrors some of the Auburn offenses Cam Newton ran during the Tigers' national championship run of 2010. It brings the look of a run-heavy approach with two running backs as part of the base formation, which indeed brings a physical downhill element.

But Marion's offense can't ignite without track speed on the perimeter. Hence why Colorado is targeting each wideout visitor.

Taylor, who stars for Pine-Richland High in Gibonia, Penn., became a Pennsylvania state qualifier for the 100-meter dash as a freshman. He's averaging either 17 or 18 yards per catch on the football field while scoring a combined 38 touchdowns in his varsity career.

Fennell is shorter than the 5-11 Taylor, but brings his own set of wheels. The Valdosta, Ga., athlete presents versatility too that Marion will love. Fennell compiled 1,480 rushing yards with 764 receiving last season, while also adding 200 off fielding kickoffs. Colorado must hold off Sanders' alma mater Florida State along with 2026 season opening opponent Georgia Tech to land Fennell.

Alvarez is a three-star Big Ten target with Michigan State, Penn State, Nebraska and in-state option Rutgers trying to win his recruitment. He's slightly taller at 6-0 but is another versatile speed burner. The Don Bosco Prep standout averaged 18.4 yards a catch while combining for 10 touchdowns as a runner/receiver/return threat. He even became the only one to repost Adams' tweet, signaling he's really considering Colorado.

How Landing Linebacker Ba'Roc Willis Impacts Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Pell City, Ala., standout piled 125 total tackles last season to emerge as a national recruit.

The Crimson Tide somehow couldn't keep an in-state star. Alabama since landed four-star Kenneth Simon II from Brentwood, Tenn., on Monday to help fill Willis' departure. Now Colorado can move in for the huge swoop involving Willis.

The Buffaloes present lots of room to add the 6-3, 220-pound Willis, as CU holds no current linebacker commit. Willis presents long, powerful limbs too that hands him the edge in rushing the passer. The wide receiver targets aren't the only ones who come with a multitude of skills, as Willis comes with the athleticism to rush, drop back and play downhill on the outside.

Landing Willis following his Alabama decommit would surface as one major recruiting win in Boulder. But Colorado completing the sweep of landing the linebacker then Alvarez, Fennell and Taylor would hand the Sanders-led Buffaloes their biggest recruiting victories yet.

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