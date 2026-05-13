Colorado Quarterback Recruit Ranked Among Top Big 12 Commits

The Colorado Buffaloes 2027 recruiting class currently has three commits, with one of them among the top 10 commits in the entire Big 12 conference.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been dominating the conference’s recruiting so fair in this 2027 cycle and make up most of this list.

Colorado Commit Andre Adams Among Top 10 Big 12 Recruits

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rivals revealed the top 12 Big 12 commits in their class of 2027 recruit rankings. Out of these 10, the lone Buffalo was four-star quarterback Andre Adams.

Top Big 12 commits in the 2027 Rivals300📈



Read: https://t.co/vQWK4V5qv0 pic.twitter.com/t36be03JDh — Rivals (@Rivals) May 12, 2026

Andre Adams is a 6-2, 180 pound quarterback to of Antioch, Tennessee. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 quarterback according to to Rivals. Adams committed to Colorado back on April 14 of 2026. The other two class of 2027 recruits Colorado has received commitments from are three-star cornerback Davon Dericho and three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairly.

Rivals ranks this class No. 51 in the country and No. 9 in the Big 12. That’s a step up from where the 2026 class was ranked, which was No. 68 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12.

Texas Tech Dominating Recruiting

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks on during spring football practice, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at the Womble Football Center. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech has eight of the top 10 class of 2027 Big 12 commits, including all of the top six. The only other team in the Big 12 team besides Texas Tech and Colorado that has a player on this list are the Houston Cougars, who received the commitment from four-star defensive lineman Raiden Cook.

Not only does Texas Tech have the top ranked class in the Big 12, it also ranks No. 2 in the whole country. This will make life difficult for the rest of the Big 12 as Texas Tech has appeared to separate from the rest of the pack.

The Red Raiders are the defending Big 12 champions and will be seeking their first ever back-to-back Big 12 titles in program history.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the betting odds favor the Red Raiders to get it done. They are favorites with odds of +100 to win the Big 12 championship game. The teams with the second best odds are the BYU Cougars and Utah Utes, both with odds of +600. BYU lost to Texas Tech in the Big 12 title game last year.

Colorado Seeking Bowl Game Return

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

For Colorado, they should first worry about getting to a bowl game before thinking about the Big 12 title. The Buffs are coming off a disappointing 3-9 season in 2025 and have the worst odds to win the Big 12 this season at +12000.

Colorado made a bowl game two seasons ago when they won nine games in the regular season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders has an overall record of 16-21 in Boulder since taking over in 2023.

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