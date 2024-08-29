Colorado releases depth chart before North Dakota State opener
The Colorado Buffaloes are set to kick off their 2024 season against North Dakota State at Folsom Field this Thursday, ushering in a year filled with high expectations and talented returns. Here's a look at the official Buffs depth chart going into the opener with the Bison.
Colorado will showcase a newly formed offensive line, headlined by freshman five-star left tackle Jordan Seaton from IMG Academy, tasked with safeguarding Sanders' blindside. Tyler Brown, a transfer from Jackson State, makes his debut following a year's wait due to NCAA waiver complications. He'll be at right tackle as the other anchor on the line. Kahlil Benson will be inside of Brown at right guard with sophomore Hank Zilinskas returning as the seasoned center. Justin Mayers will be starting at left guard to round out the O-line.
Offensively, under the guidance of Pat Shurmur and his pro-style playbook, the Buffs aim to capitalize on their dynamic receiving corps. Will Sheppard, Jimmy Horn Jr., Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester are the starters on the four-deep set. Additionally, Charlie Offerdahl will go from walk-on to starting running back ahead of Ohio State transfer Dallan Hayden.
Defensively, the Buffaloes rely on Hunter's prowess in the secondary and anticipate strong contributions from Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders in the two safety positions. D.J. McKinney will be the starting corner opposite Hunter. Liberty transfer Preston Hodge will be the nickel corner close to the line. New defensive coordinator Robert Livingston introduces a 4-2-5 defense, emphasizing quarterback pressures, a strategy heavily advocated by assistant coach Warren Sapp during the offseason.
The defensive line is stout with Pitt transfers Samuel Okunlola and Dayon Hayes at the ends, along with tackles Shane Cokes and Chidoze Nwankow. Trevor Woods has made a steady transition from the secondary to being a starting linebacker. He's joined by LaVonta Bentley.
The North Dakota State Bison come in as the second-ranked team in the FCS, renowned for their robust ground game, averaging 237.5 yards per game last year. Led by quarterback Cam Miller, the Bison's run-centric offense poses a formidable challenge. Their defense, despite the loss of FCS All-American Cole Wisniewski to injury, remains stout, having allowed under 20 points per game last season.
This matchup is crucial for Colorado, as North Dakota State has a history of toppling Division I teams. The Buffaloes aim to avoid the pitfalls of the previous season and start their 2024 campaign on a strong note, making this game a significant indicator of their readiness for the challenges ahead.