Deion Sanders to Undergo Medical Procedure to Address Lingering Pain in Left Foot
Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders will undergo a procedure on Tuesday to address lingering pain in his left foot, he announced in his weekly press conference.
Sanders is hoping to return to the team on Wednesday to continue preparation for Saturday's game against No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday.
"I'm having a procedure today," Sanders told reporters, per the Daily Camera. "Prayerfully, I'll be right back tomorrow. It is what it is, and we found what we found and we knew what it was. I have a wonderful team of doctors."
Sanders said he thought he had more blood clots following Colorado's 35-21 loss to TCU on Saturday. "Cat's out of the bag, all right. I think I've got more blood clots," Sanders said. "It don't make sense. I'm hurting like crazy...I'm not getting blood to my leg. That's why my leg is throbbing. Sorry to get that out, but thank you for noticing."
The 58-year-old Sanders underwent surgery in the offseason to remove bladder cancer, and had previously had two toes amputated due to blood flow issues with his foot.