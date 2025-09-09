Deion Sanders, Colorado to Make Change at Starting Quarterback Ahead of Big 12 Opener
Colorado is making a change at starting quarterback.
After an impressive outing against Delaware last Saturday, Colorado is expected to name third-string quarterback Ryan Staub as its starting quarterback ahead of Friday's Big 12 conference opener against Houston, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Deion Sanders turned to Staub on Saturday after the offense struggled to gain traction in a non-conference tilt against Delaware, which is in its first season in the FBS.
Staub ignited the offense, completing seven of his 10 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. The performance has earned him the nod against Houston, where he will start over former first-string quarterback Kaidon Salter and blue-chip freshman Julian Lewis.
Sanders hinted at a potential change at quarterback after the game, telling the media that he was "not lost for direction" on the state of the quarterback room.
Now Staub, a redshirt sophomore, will lead the quarterback room until further notice.