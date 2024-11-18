Colorado's LaJohntay Wester breaks out as dynamic threat in Big 12 title run
LaJohntay Wester has emerged as a game-changing force for the Colorado Buffaloes, complementing the generational talent of Travis Hunter. Wester’s journey from Florida Atlantic University to Colorado has been nothing short of extraordinary, and his impact under the leadership of Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, has elevated the Buffs to new heights this season.
At FAU, Wester established himself as a prolific playmaker, amassing 2,703 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns during his collegiate career there. His 2023 season was particularly outstanding, as he recorded 108 receptions—second-most in the nation—and earned All-AAC First Team Offense honors. Wester also showcased his versatility on special teams, earning AAC Special Teams Player of the Year with highlights that included a 67-yard punt return touchdown against South Florida. This dynamic skill set made him a coveted transfer, and he has continued to deliver in Boulder.
Wester’s ability to change games was on full display in Colorado’s victory over Utah, where he returned a 76-yard punt for a touchdown—the Buffs’ first since 2022. His explosive return highlighted his elite vision and speed, providing a spark that reminded fans of great returners like Jeremy Bloom and Deion Sanders himself. With Jimmy Horn Jr. sidelined by injury, Wester has the opportunity to solidify his role as Colorado’s primary punt returner, averaging an impressive 12.0 yards per return this season. His contributions on special teams force opponents to adjust their game plans, adding another layer of threat to the Buffaloes’ arsenal.
Offensively, Wester has been just as impactful. In the Utah game, he notched a career-high 10 receptions, further showcasing his chemistry with quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Wester ranks second on the team in receptions (55) and receiving touchdowns (8), trailing only Travis Hunter in both categories. His most iconic moment this season came on a Hail Mary touchdown against Baylor, a play that epitomized his knack for delivering in clutch moments. Wester and Hunter are one of only two duos nationwide to rank in the top 15 for touchdown receptions, underscoring the Buffs’ deep receiving corps.
Wester’s under-the-radar dominance makes him an invaluable asset for the Buffaloes. As Colorado eyes a Big 12 Championship, Wester’s playmaking ability—whether in the air or on special teams—could be the key to realizing Coach Prime’s ambitious goals. The Buffs struck gold in the transfer portal, and Wester has proven he’s ready to shine on the biggest stage.