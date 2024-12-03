Colorado's packet pitch to Heisman voters is next level
Colorado sent out Heisman campaign packets to highlight their two standout stars quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter. These were sent to out and designed to captivate Heisman voters, demonstrated once again the creative excellence and branding ingenuity that have become synonymous with Coach Prime’s branding.
The packet's presentation immediately grabs attention. Upon opening, voters are met with bold images of Sanders and Hunter, accompanied by the words “LEGENDARY” for Sanders and “HE12MAN” for Hunter, emphasizing their transformative impact. A striking cutout of the Flatirons — CU's iconic landmark — holds key stats, quotes, and records, spotlighting the players’ extraordinary performances this season. The vibrant and meticulously crafted design ensures voters can’t look away, leaving a lasting impression of Sanders’ leadership and Hunter’s unprecedented two-way contributions.
Deion Sanders famously declared upon his arrival at CU, “I’m bringing my luggage and it’s Louis.” This philosophy has extended to all aspects of CU football, from the team’s on-field swagger to their marketing strategy. The Heisman packets reflect this ethos, mirroring the sophistication and flair of a Louis Vuitton product.
Additionally, CU’s recruiting letters follow suit, adorned with CU-themed Louis Vuitton branding. These letters feature another Flatirons cutout and memorable phrases like “I ain’t hard to find” and “We Coming,” underscoring the program’s bold identity. Key achievements, including CU’s NFL draft picks, Super Bowl winners, and the 1990 National Championship, are prominently displayed, further enhancing their allure.
Under Sanders’ leadership, every detail is executed at the highest standard. These Heisman packets and recruiting materials do more than just highlight CU's athletes—they embody the program’s newfound identity: excellence, innovation, and relentless pursuit of success. By combining performance on the field with unmatched creativity off it, CU has become a force to be reckoned with in college football. With this level of commitment, accolades like the Heisman Trophy and top-tier recruits are no longer aspirations but expectations.