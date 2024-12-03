Boise State's Spencer Danielson takes shot at Deion Sanders over Heisman campaign
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson responded to Deion Sanders’ recent comments about Heisman Trophy standards, indirectly addressing Sanders' praise for Colorado's two-way star, Travis Hunter.
Sanders has called Hunter “the greatest player in the nation” multiple times, citing his historic numbers: three touchdowns and an interception in a single game (a feat unmatched since at least 1996), multiple games with two touchdowns and an interception, and four games this season with both a touchdown and an interception. Hunter has also broken or tied several school records, including seven 100-yard receiving games and five multi-touchdown receiving games in a season.
Danielson emphasized a different perspective, stating, “If you’re one of the best players in the country… you play in a championship game.” His remark subtly highlights the importance of team success in evaluating individual greatness. Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty serves as a contrasting example of a player making history while elevating his team to a championship stage. Jeanty’s season has been nothing short of extraordinary, with 340 yards standing between him and Barry Sanders’ 1988 FBS rushing record. In 12 games, Jeanty has logged over 31 carries in six of his last seven outings, including a 226-yard performance against Oregon State on 37 carries.
The Broncos’ reliance on Jeanty has paid dividends, pushing them into a pivotal matchup against UNLV in the Mountain West Championship. A win could position Boise State for a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, a remarkable turnaround for a team riding its star running back to success. When these teams last met, Jeanty’s late-game heroics secured a 29-24 victory with 128 rushing yards, proving his consistency under pressure
In contrast, Hunter’s season ends without a postseason appearance, despite jaw-dropping individual numbers: 92 receptions, 1,152 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions. While Sanders’ Heisman endorsement is well-supported by Hunter’s versatility and production, Danielson’s comments reflect the importance of contributing to championship runs.
As Jeanty prepares to showcase his dominance on a national stage, the debate over what defines greatness—individual performance versus team success—grows sharper. If Jeanty delivers another standout performance, he could cement himself as a player who not only breaks records but also elevates his team, solidifying Danielson’s philosophy in the process.