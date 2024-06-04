Colorado’s Travis Hunter named to 2024 Lott IMPACT watch list
Colorado Buffaloes standout Travis Hunter has been on everyone’s radar since earning a spot on the cover of EA Sports College Football 25. He's also looking to add more hardware to his trophy case.
Hunter was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list on Monday. The former top overall recruit is coming off a great season with the Buffs after being named the 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner. The generational talent is expected to be one of the highest NFL Draft picks Colorado has ever produced. He brings an explosive playmaking ability that remains unmatched and will be a problem against top-tier Big 12 QB’s. Additionally, he was the highest-rated five-star to commit to Deion Sanders while at Jackson State in 2022.
The Lott IMPACT Trophy honors college football’s best in character and performance. The award is unique because it represents the first college football award to give equal weight to personal character as well as athletic performance from a defensive college player, and is the first national college football award based on the West Coast.
The award is given annually to individuals who demonstrate excellence in the field of athletics and recognizes college football’s Defensive Player of the Year who best exemplifies the IMPACT acronym: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity.
Hunter was the first CU player to make the watch list since the awards’ inception in 2004. He'll likely be one of the front-runners deep into the finalist round later in the season. Colorado opens the 2024 campaign against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on August 29th at 8 p.m. ET.