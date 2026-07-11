Colorado Transfer DeAndre Moore Gets Candid on History With Brennan Marion

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore II recently opened up about his excitement over transferring to the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of the 2026 season.

In an interview with Colorado and NFL content creator @JaKiTruth on X, Moore said that he feels blessed to be with Colorado following his January commitment to the program.

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs out on the field before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K RoyalÐTexas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

🔥 WR DeAndre Moore Opens Up. Decision to Join Buffs 💛🦬



"Extremely excited and blessed to be here. I'm happier than I've ever been. We put together a great collection of staff" pic.twitter.com/mQ2aGymSFk https://t.co/00foAw50lf — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) July 9, 2026

DeAndre Moore Expresses Excitement Over Colorado Transfer

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking with the Buffaloes and NFL content creator, Moore expressed his excitement over joining the team and spoke very highly of his coaches.

In particular, the wide receiver praised both Coach Prime and new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

“From the top down, Coach Prime has done it. He’s been in the shoes that we wanna be in, so he already knows what it takes," Moore said in the video, which was posytd on X. "Coach Marion has seen it at a high level, he’s done it at a high level, so we put together a really great collection of staff who will hold us to the highest standard every single day so I’m just extremely blessed and excited to be here.”

Four years ago, Marion and Moore’s journey started together when Marion first saw something in the senior at St. John Bosco High School. Coach Marion recruited Moore back in 2022 when he was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Texas.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes' new offensive coordinator seems eager to get the team chemistry going. Moore beamed as he talked about Coach Marion, looking forward to getting things started.

“In the meeting, he was like, ‘Man, I can’t wait til y’all can just come in here and we can just talk like men and you can just be at your uncle’s house like it ain’t gotta be so uptight," Moore said in the video. “We’re playing ball, and it’s what we love to do, but this is what we love to do at the end of the day, so have fun with it.”

Recruiting a player, then recruiting them again years later for a different school, is not the most common occurrence. Moore will be one of 40 transfers joining the program this year. If Coach Marion recruited Moore twice, then he seems to see something in him that Colorado fans will eagerly be looking forward to.

DeAndre Moore’s History With Brennan Marion

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) runs for a touchdown during the first half against Texas-San Antonio at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Moore is coming off a three-season run with the Texas Longhorns. While there, he racked up 988 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

The potential of growing pains and the process of having to get to know and get used to each other is inevitable when it comes to the dynamic between new players and a coach.

Understanding and memorizing a new offense can be daunting for the player. The aspect of understanding is especially important when it comes to Marion’s fast-paced offense.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Luckily, there’s already a history between the receiver and coach, so Moore knows a little bit of what to expect. On top of their already established relationship, their history consists of trust, faith, and belief. Marion sought out Moore once and then decided to do it again.

He appears to have faith in the player that Moore is and can be down the line. It’s different when a coach is visibly hungry to get to work and build something great with his players. A mix of Moore’s well-known trait of being a strong leader and Marion’s disciplined, up-tempo offense will be a tandem to watch for Buffaloes fans.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.