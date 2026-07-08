What Colorado's Latest Recruiting Win Says About the Buffaloes' Bigger Plan

The Colorado Buffaloes are firing off a new signal amid this sudden recruiting surge for the 2027 class.

July 2026 started with landing physical three-star running back Kylan Bobo. Landing a much-needed backfield option isn't the signal being fired off here, though. But their July 6 verbal commitment paints a new message in the Rocky Mountains.

What Dewey Young's Commitment to Colorado Really Means

CU football head coach Deion Sanders, or Coach Prime, watches his team warm up before the game against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado reshook the recruiting landscape by winning over massive four-star offensive tackle Dewey Young. The native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, turns down a pair of SEC representatives, Vanderbilt plus South Carolina, for coach Deion Sanders and company.

The 6-5, 285-pounder rises as a new win on the trail for offensive line coach Andre Gurode and assistant line coach Gunnar White. The latter especially became instrumental in landing the past SEC target and one of the top remaining four-stars on the board.

Young's commitment now hands Colorado its fourth different tackle. But depth isn't the only thing strengthened here.

Colorado's tackle crew is showcasing what kind of identity the Buffaloes want to install moving forward. The Buffaloes aim to return to playing a smash-mouth style, starting with stout tackle play. They also want versatility and athleticism at the most important position on the line: the tackle.

Dewey Young and the Tackle Class Perfect for New Colorado Offense

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Utes defense lines up on the goalline against the Colorado Buffaloes offense during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Too often, when a team makes a change in offensive scheme, fans and analysts pivot to thinking about how the quarterbacks and skill position players fit.

But we can't ignore how the guys in the trenches can thrive in a new system.

Sanders is handing the offensive reins over to former Sacramento State head coach Brennan Marion. The veteran wide receivers coach and past passing game coordinator at previous stops is installing the "Go-Go" offense in Boulder. His scheme exploded against defenses in the Mountain West Conference while with UNLV, plus handed defenses fits while with the Hornets, including improving the rushing yardage totals at both stops.

But every offense can never thrive without a strong line. And that means finding linemen who pass more than the eyeball test. The four-man tackle crew brings versatility and rapid-fire feet. All four, including the newest addition, Young, rise as perfect choices for the "pin pull" blocking schemes Marion likes to run on the field.

The Go-Go also hits defenders with duo blocks involving the interior options. But that approach still needs a strong backside tackle to keep the outside rushes in check. That's where adding Young and fellow four-star addition Li'Marcus Jones comes into play.

Colorado Aiming to Finally Address Big Flaw

ASU Sun Devils defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper (96) tries to block the pass of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at Mountain America Stadium on Oct 7, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado has five offensive lineman commits total when you include three-star interior option Jayin Talib.

But these additions fire off one last signal: Sanders and the Buffaloes once and for all want to correct the offensive trenches. That unit has become the biggest flaw in the Sanders era, from struggling to protect quarterbacks to producing dismal blocking results in the ground game.

All five trenchmen bring a mauler style after handoffs while showing a willingness to play inside if needed. Coderro McDaniel, an Ole Miss flip thanks to White, is one option who can slide down. Same with Young, who could contend for a future guard spot next to Jones.

Young's commitment shines a big light on how serious Colorado wants to finally establish consistency and aggression in the trenches. Especially with Marion calling the plays.

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