Brennan Marion Doesn't Hold Back in Defense of Julian Lewis
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Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion had some fun on social media as he interacted with fans while defending his quarterback in the process.
After Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis' comments at Big 12 Media Days about his freshman year at Colorado went viral, Marion took to X on Wednesday to ask fans to share about their first college start as a freshman quarterback in a Power Four game.
Fans Respond to Brennan Marion
Some comments consisted of detailed recollections of their first starts while others remembered with humor. College football analyst Landon Tengwall responded that he blacked out during his first start.
Former NFL player and founder of L.I.G. Sports Group Justin King commented “70 yard carry vs USF…thought I was still in HS so I slowed down to show boat…fumbled at the 1 yrd line… lol."
Marion replied with compliments for both King and his stepfather, Terry Smith. Smith is a former player and was inducted into the Great Britain American Football Hall of Fame and American Football Association Hall of Fame. Both King and Smith are WPIAL Hall of Fame Inductees.
Many of the comments were mixed when it came to how successful different players starts were. These responses are written proof that despite how grand of a stage it may be, not everything can be or will be perfect.
Marion's post comes after Lewis said that he’s watching more film on defense now as opposed to last year when they didn’t do too much of that. The brief comments from Lewis circulated online with many criticizing Colorado coach Deion Sadners and Shurmur for their development and leadership. In the wake of an overwhelming response to what Lewis said, Marion seems to be publicly defending his young quarterback after coaching him for one offseason.
In October of the 2025 season, Coach Prime demoted Shurmur to quarterbacks coach and stripped him of his play calling duties following a difficult stretch. The Buffaloes ultimately finished the year with a 3-9 record, and Lewis saw limited action as a true freshman.
When it comes to Lewis’ comments at Big 12 Media Days, plenty of critics were quick to point fingers at Shurmur and Sanders, but Marion was even quick to step in and believes that the quarterback was referring to his own abilities when it comes to reading defenses. Lewis didn't start the 2025 season as Colorado's starting quarterback either, as the Buffs began the year with quarterback Kaidon Salter leading the offense.
Last season wasn’t a highlight by any means, but the coaches seem to have faith in their quarterbacks whomever the starter will be. Marion has experience leading prolific offenses, and he can develop Lewis into a winning quarterback for Colorado.
Lewis, Marion, and the Buffaloes will begin the regular season on the road against Georgia Tech. Can the redshirt freshman quarterback help turn Colorado around and lead the team to a bowl game?
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Erin Mulligan is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network . With a passion for storytelling and sports, Erin has covered the NFL, MLB, MLS, PGA events, and college sports for various outlets such as Jersey Sporting News and The Sports Forum. She is a Monmouth University alum where she led an award winning team as the sports editor of the university newspaper. Erin also has her own brand called The Mulligan Minute which consists of a podcast and social media presence surrounding interesting, underdog and second chance stories in sports and fitness. The New Jersey native is a die-hard fan of the New York Giants, Yankees, and professional golf. In her free time, Erin loves spending time with family and friends, and going to the lake and down the shore.Follow Erin_Mulligan23