Brennan Marion Doesn't Hold Back in Defense of Julian Lewis

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion had some fun on social media as he interacted with fans while defending his quarterback in the process.

After Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis' comments at Big 12 Media Days about his freshman year at Colorado went viral, Marion took to X on Wednesday to ask fans to share about their first college start as a freshman quarterback in a Power Four game.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tell me about your 1st college start as a 17-18 freshman in college. Like go into depth explain how you saw the game? I remember mine, coaching points went out the window I was just running fast & game speed was so fast oh & it was JC 🏈 lol. Tell me your P4 experiences & at QB? — Coach Marion (@BrennanMarion4) July 9, 2026

Fans Respond to Brennan Marion

Some comments consisted of detailed recollections of their first starts while others remembered with humor. College football analyst Landon Tengwall responded that he blacked out during his first start.

Former NFL player and founder of L.I.G. Sports Group Justin King commented “70 yard carry vs USF…thought I was still in HS so I slowed down to show boat…fumbled at the 1 yrd line… lol."

Marion replied with compliments for both King and his stepfather, Terry Smith. Smith is a former player and was inducted into the Great Britain American Football Hall of Fame and American Football Association Hall of Fame. Both King and Smith are WPIAL Hall of Fame Inductees.

Many of the comments were mixed when it came to how successful different players starts were. These responses are written proof that despite how grand of a stage it may be, not everything can be or will be perfect.

Marion's post comes after Lewis said that he’s watching more film on defense now as opposed to last year when they didn’t do too much of that. The brief comments from Lewis circulated online with many criticizing Colorado coach Deion Sadners and Shurmur for their development and leadership. In the wake of an overwhelming response to what Lewis said, Marion seems to be publicly defending his young quarterback after coaching him for one offseason.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In October of the 2025 season, Coach Prime demoted Shurmur to quarterbacks coach and stripped him of his play calling duties following a difficult stretch. The Buffaloes ultimately finished the year with a 3-9 record, and Lewis saw limited action as a true freshman.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Lewis’ comments at Big 12 Media Days, plenty of critics were quick to point fingers at Shurmur and Sanders, but Marion was even quick to step in and believes that the quarterback was referring to his own abilities when it comes to reading defenses. Lewis didn't start the 2025 season as Colorado's starting quarterback either, as the Buffs began the year with quarterback Kaidon Salter leading the offense.

Last season wasn’t a highlight by any means, but the coaches seem to have faith in their quarterbacks whomever the starter will be. Marion has experience leading prolific offenses, and he can develop Lewis into a winning quarterback for Colorado.

Lewis, Marion, and the Buffaloes will begin the regular season on the road against Georgia Tech. Can the redshirt freshman quarterback help turn Colorado around and lead the team to a bowl game?

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