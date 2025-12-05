Deion Sanders Set to Hire Brennan Marion to Ignite Colorado With Go-Go Offense

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to hire Brennan Marion, the current head coach at Sacramento State, as their new offensive coordinator. Coach Deion Sanders has been looking for a play-caller since Pat Shurmur was demoted to quarterbacks coach back in October.

He quickly became the top choice less than a week after the season ended for the Buffaloes.

Marion just finished his first season with the Hornets, leading them to a 7-5 record, and previously spent two years at UNLV running the offense and coaching quarterbacks under Barry Odom. He has a reputation for creativity and for maximizing his players’ potential.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

His Rebels offense averaged 36.2 points (No. 14 nationally) and 251.2 rushing yards per game and carried that success to Sacramento State this past season, where his unit put up 33.8 points per game and had three running backs top 500 rushing yards.

With Colorado desperate for stability and identity on offense, Marion brings a clear system that has produced everywhere he’s been. If his success translates to Boulder, the Buffaloes may finally have the spark they’ve been searching for.

MORE: What Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Said After Impressing In First College Start

MORE: Three Big Takeaways From the Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia

MORE: What Deion Sanders Said After Colorado Buffaloes' Loss to West Virginia

What Colorado Gains With Brennan Marion Calling Plays

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Marion is widely regarded as one of college football’s most innovative young offensive minds and the creator of the “Go-Go” offense. He’s known for adapting his system to the talent in the room, something Colorado’s offense often lacked under Pat Shurmur.

Marion has a track record of getting the most out of his players, especially at wide receiver. He coached former Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison at Pittsburgh in 2021 and first-round pick Xavier Worthy at Texas in 2022.

The “Go-Go” offense is Marion’s signature offensive system — and it’s one of the most unique and creative schemes in modern college football.

It frequently lines up two running backs beside the quarterback, creating built-in misdirection and multiple run threats. Add in constant pre-snap motion and shifting formations, and defenses often find themselves chasing ghosts while openings appear for big plays.

With Marion calling the plays, Colorado’s offense gains creativity, flexibility, and a clear identity. If everything clicks in Boulder, the Buffaloes could finally run the kind of explosive, dynamic offense fans have been waiting to see.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Adrian Wilson (6) pushes Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Embraces a Run-Heavy Identity Under Marion

The Buffaloes were already in need of help at running back heading into the offseason, and with Brennan Marion in charge, it will be a clear priority. Colorado can’t rely on Micah Welch or Dallan Hayde next season, as neither surpassed 400 rushing yards.

The program will need to bring in explosive backs, potentially reuniting with former Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards, who would fit seamlessly into Marion’s system. To get the most out of his offense, Marion needs a mix of power, speed, and explosiveness in the backfield.

Marion’s offense isn’t just about the run. At UNLV, he helped Jayden Maivea throw for over 3,000 yards, and Maivea is now thriving at USC under Lincoln Riley.

The same potential exists for five-star true freshman Julian Lewis — but it all starts with a strong rushing attack.

With the right personnel, Marion could turn Colorado into one of the most balanced and dynamic offenses in the conference. If the Buffaloes can recruit and develop the talent he needs, fans could see big plays both on the ground and through the air next season.